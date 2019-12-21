Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

'Biggest ever' deployment of emergency workers

21st Dec 2019 11:08 AM

Emergency Services Minister David Elliott has described the thousands of firefighters, volunteers, police and ambulance officers fighting the bushfire threat as "probably the largest" single deployment of emergency personnel the state's ever seen.

He said about 10,000 salaried and volunteer officers are either working on the frontline or on standby, ready to protect communities as conditions worsen over the coming hours.

Given the sacrifice the officers had made so close to Christmas, it was only fair to ask  everyone to demonstrate commonsense and patience when going about their day today, Mr Elliott said.

This could mean delaying travel by a day and listening to the instructions of emergency personnel on the ground.

"There probably will be significant road closures around the state," he said.

"Describing today as "a long day", Mr Elliott said he will be just as relieved as the firefighters on the frontline when the expected southerly arrives later today.

"It will be a day where we see probably more risk than we've seen so far this season," Mr Elliott said.

"Like everybody, I'll be waiting for the southerly to come through so that at least those emergency service workers have their working conditions ... ease off." 

More Stories

Show More
act bushfires editors picks nsw sa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Dog act’: Emerald worker on mine job losses

        premium_icon ‘Dog act’: Emerald worker on mine job losses

        News An Emerald mine worker has slammed his former employers after learning a week before Christmas that his job of nearly two years no longer existed.

        Hot Christmas coming to Central Highlands

        Hot Christmas coming to Central Highlands

        News Santa will be sweating on Christmas Day as he passes over the Central Highlands and...

        CQ mine’s $55M shortfall ahead of collapse

        premium_icon CQ mine’s $55M shortfall ahead of collapse

        News 170 mine contract workers were left without jobs after the mine entered voluntary...

        Down and out in Emerald: the sources and stories of homelessness

        premium_icon Down and out in Emerald: the sources and stories of...

        News People find themselves streetbound for many reasons. What is the problem and who...