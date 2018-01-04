Biggest girl born in Queensland

WELCOME BUBBA: Maisie Lily Macdonald was the biggest baby born at Rockhampton Hospital, biggest female born in Queensland and third-biggest baby born in Queensland.

WELCOME BUBBA: Maisie Lily Macdonald was the biggest baby born at Rockhampton Hospital, biggest female born in Queensland and third-biggest baby born in Queensland. Submitted by Makaela Kirkby

MAISIE Lily Macdonald is the biggest baby born at Rockhampton Hospital, biggest female born in Queensland and third- biggest baby born in Queensland.

Maisie was born on September 4 at the Rockhampton Hospital at 9.04am, weighing 6.02kg.

She is the daughter of Mason Macdonald and Makaela Kirkby, and little sister to Aubree Rose, 20 months.

Proud mum Makaela Kirkby said people stopped her out in public to have a look at Maisie all the time.

"Her sister Aubree was also born big at 5.1kg at Rockhampton Base Hospital via emergency C-section,” she said.

"Nobody knew how big she was, I was in active labour for 28 hours.

"My family was speechless when they knew Maisie was born 6kgs, we didn't think she could be any bigger than our first as we thought she was huge when she was born.”

