Rural

Biker seriously injured on ‘notorious’ dirt road

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
6th Aug 2020 3:14 PM
Premium Content

A MOTORCYCLIST has become the latest victim of what one local described as a “notorious” rural road in Clermont.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the rider crashed on Clermont Alpha Rd just before noon today.

Paramedics, police and fire crews were called crash on the dirt road which connects Clermont to the Central Highlands region.

The QAS spokeswoman said the rider, whose age and gender were unknown, was treated for serious leg injuries.

The rider was taken to Clermont Hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

Clermont resident Ken Murray said the crash occurred on a “notorious unsealed” road, which had already claimed the lives of too many motorists.

“(There’s been) at least a couple of deaths and many accidents with multiple people injured for life,” Mr Murray said.

“This accident would not have happened today if it had been sealed,” he said.

Mr Murray said less than a third of the 175km road between Clermont and Alpha was still unsealed, but the stretch of dirt road still posed a significant threat to motorists.

He called for the remaining 50km of unsealed road to be fixed up.

