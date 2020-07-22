Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mongrel Mob paraphernalia seized during a raid at Sunnybank Hills (Photo: Queensland Police).
Mongrel Mob paraphernalia seized during a raid at Sunnybank Hills (Photo: Queensland Police).
Crime

Bikie-busting cops smash Mongrel Mob fashion stash

by PATRICK BILLINGS
22nd Jul 2020 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Bikie busting cops have allegedly seized weapons and drugs from a south Brisbane property.

Detectives from Organised Crime Gangs Group's Taskforce Maxima raided the Sunnybank Hills residence yesterday.

A taser, flick knife, steroids, cannabis and a large amount of paraphernalia associated with the Mongrel Mob were allegedly found at the Park Avenue home. Two gel blaster hand guns were also located.

T he Mongrel Mob were recently declared as an identified organisation by the Queensland Government.

Mongrel Mob paraphernalia seized during a raid at a Sunnybank Hills home.
Mongrel Mob paraphernalia seized during a raid at a Sunnybank Hills home.

A 25-year-old Sunnybank Hills man was arrested and charged with possessing a weapon and possessing dangerous drugs.

Community Newsletter SignUp

A 26-year-old Sunnybank Hills man was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of property suspected of being used in the commission of a crime and obstructing police. A 29-year-old man from Sunnybank Hills was charged with possessing a dangerous drug.

A 20-year-old woman from Woodridge was also charged with obstructing police.

They are expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court over the coming months.

Originally published as Bikie-busting cops smash Mongrel Mob fashion stash

More Stories

bikie crime bikies crime mongrel mob queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One in four sports clubs on brink from pandemic

        premium_icon One in four sports clubs on brink from pandemic

        News A cash injection of hundreds of millions of dollars is needed to save a quarter of Queensland’s community sports clubs from the impacts of the COVID-19.

        CQ mum found with stolen street sign and drugs

        premium_icon CQ mum found with stolen street sign and drugs

        Crime She told police the street sign, featuring part of her name, was given to her by a...

        Proposed CQ mine expansion subject to 10 day hearing

        premium_icon Proposed CQ mine expansion subject to 10 day hearing

        News The future of the proposal for Cement Australia’s East End mine will be decided...

        CQ property sells for $600k in midst of pandemic

        premium_icon CQ property sells for $600k in midst of pandemic

        Property Property experts say it’s great to see investor interest making a strong...