Bikie widow robbed while at funeral

The widow of slain Rebels bikie Nick Martin was robbed while she attended her husband's funeral in Perth on Friday.

A huge procession of bikies riding to the funeral of the assassinated Rebels boss - whose casket was emblazoned with $100 bills - was tailed by a police marksman hanging out of a helicopter amid fears of an all-out bikie war on Wednesday.

But while there was a heavy police presence at his funeral, his wife was allegedly robbed of $20,000 from the family home.

As bikies began to ride to his funeral, CCTV shows a man jumping a fence of a house belonging to relatives of Mr Martin.

A safe full of money was allegedly stolen, WA police say.

A convoy of Rebels members escort their former president, Nick Martin to his final resting place at Pinnaroo cemetery north of Perth.

BIKIE'S ATTACK WITNESSED BY CHILDREN

Police attention to such events is usually intense but even more so on Wednesday, given Martin was executed by a suspected sniper from a distance of about 300 metres at Perth Motorplex in Kwinana on December 12.

It took just a single shot to the chest to fell the tall, heavy-set father-of-one.

Over the roar of vehicles competing in the event, his wife Amanda initially thought he had suffered a heart attack, then saw blood.

The surprise attack was witnessed by horrified families - including children.

Somehow, the bullet managed also to wound former Bandido Ricky Chapman, the partner of Martin's stepdaughter Stacey Schoppe, and a five-year-old boy.

The killer is still at large and police have set up a special task force, codenamed Ravello, in a bid to solve the murder.

Amid fears of more violence, WA Police meticulously planned Martin's funeral with the help of his family and dedicated hundreds of officers to keeping the peace.

Mourners arrive at the funeral home in North Perth.

That included escorting the epic line of riders who roared through North Perth to Purslowe & Chipper Funerals, then down Scarborough Beach Road and along West Coast Highway on the way to Pinnaroo Valley Memorial Park.

The patched, leather-clad mourners took one last ride with their chief, surrounded by marked and unmarked police vehicles, while the police shooter flew overhead, keeping a keen eye out for any more attackers.

Curious members of the public stood on the roadside to watch the incredible scene, which brought traffic to a standstill.

$1 MILLION REWARD

Police have offered a reward of up to $1 million - far more than on offer for many of WA's unsolved murders - for information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for Martin's death and say Crimestoppers has received many calls.

Mr Royce said the task force continued to amass exhibits and witnesses, and execute search warrants.

"We continue to operate en masse wherever bikies are forming up and there has been a number of charges and arrests over the last week," he said.

Martin's widow rejected Attorney-General John Quigley's claim a funeral director had made an application on behalf of the family for taxpayer cash to help fund the event under the state government's homicide funeral assistance scheme.

