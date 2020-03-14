Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bill Gates has left the Microsoft board to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.
Bill Gates has left the Microsoft board to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.
Technology

Bill Gates to leave Microsoft board

14th Mar 2020 9:03 AM

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who made the company one of the world's most valuable technology firms, stepped down from the board to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.

The billionaire and his wife Melinda run one of the world's largest charities, the Gates Foundation, which has billions in assets and funds global health programmes to combat disease and poverty.

Gates quit his full-time executive role at Microsoft in 2008 and remained as chairman of the board till 2014. Since then he has been a board member.

"It's been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years," Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said.

With the departure of Gates from Microsoft Board, it will now consist of 12 members, the company said.

Gates also stepped down from the board of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, where he has served since 2004.

bill gates microsoft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ's mega Easter bash will go on through virus panic

        premium_icon CQ's mega Easter bash will go on through virus panic

        News The announcement comes just hours after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced non-essential events of more than 500 people would be banned from Monday

        Mates' dream to open gym together about to come true

        premium_icon Mates' dream to open gym together about to come true

        News The young friends have created a space to better the health of teens, adults and...

        CONFIRMED: QLD health confirm CQ's first COVID-19 case

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: QLD health confirm CQ's first COVID-19 case

        Breaking A statement from the Government confirms Rockhampton's first case as...

        Driver killed as tractor, truck crash on country road

        premium_icon Driver killed as tractor, truck crash on country road

        News The tragedy happened during a morning of carnage on the roads