Billionaire heir found dead in hotel

Heir to $5 billion fortune John Gilbert Getty dead at 52 in hotel

The heir to the $5 billion Getty fortune has died aged 52 in yet another tragedy for the dynasty.

John Gilbert Getty was found unresponsive at a hotel in San Antonio, Texas, just months after the death of his mum and nearly six years after the death of his brother.

He was set to inherit the Getty family fortune, which is estimated to be worth more than $5 billion.

John Gilbert Getty was set to inherit a $5 billion fortune. Picture: Instagram

The family released a statement that said: "With a heavy heart, Gordon Getty announces the death of his son, John Gilbert Getty.

"John leaves behind his daughter, Ivy Getty, whom he loved beyond measure, and his brothers Peter and Billy. His brother, Andrew, predeceased John.

The heir was found dead in a hotel room in Texas. Picture: Instagram

"John's mother, Ann Gilbert Getty, passed this September.

"John was a talented musician who loved rock and roll. He will be deeply missed."

A cause of death was not given, although there is not believed to have been any foul play.

The 52-year-old is survived by his daughter, Ivy.

His 25-year-old daughter, Ivy, posted a heartwarming tribute to her dad on social media. Picture: Instagram

'HE WILL BE DEEPLY MISSED'

Ivy, 25, shared a touching tribute to her dad on social media, writing: "My father was awesome - coolest man to ever land on this planet and I will forever be the proudest daughter.

"Love you so much Dad … life is cruel sometimes … I have not one, but two guardian angels watching over me now."

She accompanied the post with a thread of heartwarming snaps of her and her late dad.

Getty’s daughter, Ivy, paid a touching tribute to her dad and shared a thread of heartwarming snaps. Picture: Instagram

And taking to Instagram stories, the 25-year-old shared sweet stories about how her dad preferred to "drink" his ice cream, letting it melt in the fridge - and how his "beast" guitar skills were down to his funky chords after teaching himself.

She wrote: "He was an absolute beast at any instrument but his favourite was guitar.

"He held all the chords totally different that anyone else because he taught himself."

The Getty family has lost several family members in tragic circumstances. Picture: Instagram

FAMILY TRAGEDY

The family once held the largest private fortune in America thanks to its lucrative oil fortune. But it has been plagued by mystery.

Back in 2015, John's brother Andrew was found dead at his LA home in after intestinal bleeding.

At the time, media reports questioned whether the death could have been a homicide although the coroner found Andrew's passing "was not a criminal act".

According to MailOnline, a third Getty brother died from cancer and John's sister-in-law passed away due to a heroin overdose.

The 52-year-old split his time between London and the US. Picture: Instagram

The Getty brothers' mother, Ann, also passed away this year. She died from a heart attack in September aged 79.

In 1973, a grandson of J Paul Getty - who started the lucrative oil firm - was kidnapped by Italian gangsters.

The criminals demanded $14 million in ransom and threatened to sever the youngster's finger, but Getty told them: "I have 14 other grandchildren. If I pay one penny now, then I'll have 14 kidnapped grandchildren."

His daughter described him as a ‘beast’ on the guitar. Picture: Instagram

The sixteen-year-old was eventually released after the family coughed up $4 million - but not before his ear was cut off and sent to an Italian newspaper.

The family made its fortune in the oil business with the company Getty Oil.

John's father, Gordon, helped sell the business for around $4.1 billion after his father's death in 1973.

The patriarch then split the fortune into six separate trusts and is estimated to be worth about $2 billion, according to Forbes.

John Gilbert Getty was set to inherit the family fortune before his sudden death on November 20.

