Billionaires and rich families: Who owns Queensland’s farms

Queensland's biggest cowboys farm an area the size of New Zealand.

A Courier Mail investigation can reveal the state's 10 largest landowners occupy more than 27 million hectares - the same size as New Zealand and more than twice the size of Greece - with owners ranging from Dutch public servants to UK billionaires and some of Australia's richest families.

The Macquarie Bank-backed Macquarie Agriculture is Queensland's biggest landholder with more than 4.06 million hectares of farmland as part of a national footprint of 4.7 million hectares worth more than $2.7 billion.

One of the key backers of Macquarie Agriculture's three agriculture-specific funds is Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP - the Netherlands' chief pension fund for government and education employees.

In second place is the North Australian Pastoral Company, backed by the Queensland Investment Corporation, with 3.73 million hectares, while Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart rounds out the major placings with a portfolio of 3.55 million hectares.

Other major investors in rural Queensland include McDonald Holdings with 3.36 million hectares and the ASX-listed Australian Agricultural Company with 3.3 million hectares.

British billionaire Joe Lewis owns a 45 per cent stake in the Australian Agricultural Company - the nation's largest beef producer.

Macquarie Agriculture's Paraway Pastoral fund owns Queensland's biggest farm - the 1.51 million hectare Davenport Downs at Winton.

The North Australian Pastoral Company holds the second-biggest - the 1.29 million hectare Marion Downs Station at Boulia - while the third-biggest, the 1.03 million hectare Tanbar Station at Windorah, is also owned by Paraway Pastoral.

UK billionaire Joe Lewis has also taken a slice of our land. Picture: David Klein

According to the Federal Government, about 15.5 million hectares or 11 per cent of Queensland farmland was foreign owned at June 30, 2019 - down slightly on the previous year.

Major Queensland farm sales this year have included the 705,000-hectare Wollogorang and Wentworth Stations in the Gulf of Carpentaria, which sold to the McMillan Pastoral Company from Cloncurry for $53 million, and the 55,000-hectare Terrick Terrick Station at Blackall, which sold to Brisbane-based AAM Investment Group for an undisclosed sum.

AAM INVESTMENT GROUP

Managers and operators of the Regional Livestock Exchange. In 2019 raised $60 million-plus for a new agriculture fund. Also owns the 285,270 hectare Legune Station at Kununurra in the Northern Territory and has a number of farms around Forbes in NSW.

• Terrick Terrick, Blackall QLD - 55,000 hectares. Purchased in 2020.

AAAW GROUP - AUSTRALIA AULONG AUNIU WANG GROUP (CHINA)

Owned by large Chinese retailer Dashang Group which operates department stores and supermarkets.

• Oak Park, Charleville QLD - 78,000 hectares. Purchased in 2017 for $13.5-$15.5 million.

Michael Wang, General Manager of Australia’s Along Auniu Wang (AAW) group.

ACTON LAND & CATTLE COMPANY-AUSTRALIAN COUNTRY CHOICE

Australian Country Choice, a third-generation vertically integrated beef company owned by rich-lister Trevor Lee and his family, owns a 51 per cent stake in Acton Land and Cattle, which controlled extensive landholdings in central and northwest Queensland. The operation now spans more than two million hectares.

• Babbiloora Station, Augathella QLD - 237,325 hectares.

• Barkly Downs, Camooweal QLD - 942,499 hectares.

• Brindley Park aggregation and feedlot, Darling Downs QLD - 20,450 hectares.

• Brisbane Valley feedlot, Brisbane Valley QLD - 123 hectares.

• Croydon Station, Rockhampton QLD - 58,419 hectares.

• Dungowan, Dungowan QLD - 22,293 hectares.

• Gladys Downs, Augathella QLD - 20,025 hectares. Purchased in 2020.

• Hay Roma, Roma QLD - 789 hectares.

• Iffley, Moranbah QLD - 41,529 hectares.

• MB9+, Darling Downs QLD - 1335 hectares.

• Millungera Station, Julia Creek QLD - 342,000 hectares.

• Moray Downs, Clermont QLD - 117,000 hectares.

• Opal Creek and feedlot, Cecil Plains QLD - 3116 hectares. Purchased in 2015.

• Redford Station, Mungallala QLD - 48,400 hectares.

• Rugby Run. Mackay QLD - 11,776 hectares.

• Toarki, Roma QLD - 5099 hectares.

• Wellclose Station, Adavale QLD - 159,832 hectares.

ANGUS PASTORAL COMPANY

Family-owned beef company founded in 1960 and run by Blair and Josie Angus. Covers four properties totalling 161,875 hectares in central and north Queensland.

• Carpentaria Downs, Einasleigh QLD. Purchased in 2005.

• Chesterfield Station, Clermont QLD. Purchased in 1996.

• Kimberley Station, Clermont QLD. Purchased in 1978.

• Sondella feedlot, Clermont QLD. Purchased in 1991.

ARRABURY PASTORAL COMPANY

Run by the Daley family and operating across six properties and 1.32 million hectares of Queensland. The properties are strategically located in the Channel Country as well as around Blackall, Meandarra and Condamine and are used for beef production.

• Arrabury Station, Betoota QLD - 418,000 hectares.

• Binda, Condamine QLD

• Cluny Station, Bedourie QLD - 546,000 hectares.

• Mineeda Station, Blackall QLD - 13,057 hectares.

• Mt Leonard Station, Betoota QLD - 337,000 hectares.

• Tarves Station, Blackall QLD - 10,567 hectares.

Trevor Lee, chairman of the Australian Country Choice group.

AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY

Founded in 1824, Australian Agricultural Company or AACo runs about 400,000 cattle across 6.4 million hectares of land. It is listed on the ASX with UK billionaire businessman Joe Lewis the biggest investor with a more-than-45 per cent stake.

• Avon and Austral Downs, Camooweal QLD - 863,100 hectares.

• Canobie Station, Cloncurry QLD - 492,100 hectares.

• Carrum Station, Julia Creek QLD - 50,613 hectares.

• Dalgonally Station, Julia Creek QLD - 128,000 hectares.

• Glentana Station, Springsure QLD.

• Goonoo Farm, Feedlot and Station, Emerald QLD.

• Headingly Station, Mt Isa QLD - 1,003,200 hectares.

• South Galway Station, Windorah QLD - 487,600 hectares.

• Wondoola Station, Normanton QLD - 252,500 hectares.

• Wylarah Station and Farm, Surat QLD - 40,468 hectares.

AUSTRALIAN PASTORAL LAND COMPANY

Headed by AWX labour hire firm boss Tom Strachan. Holdings include:

• Lighthouse Station, Roma QLD - 7365 hectares. Purchased in 2015 for $14 million.

• Lorraine, Roma QLD.

Lighthouse Station in Roma QLD.

BASS CATTLE COMPANY

Owned by David and Suzanne Bassingthwaite.

• Muldoon Station, Augathella QLD.

BC WATER PTY LTD

Hong Kong-based company that owns farming country on Queensland's Darling Downs, also:

• Harcourt, Moura QLD - 1587 hectares. Purchased in 2018 for $10.3 million.

HARVEY BLACK

Former owner of Queensland motor vehicle dealer network Black Toyota.

• Mt Enniskillen, Blackall QLD - 135,200 hectares. Purchased in 2020 from Clark and Tait for more than $40 million.

BRIG-O-DOON CATTLE COMPANY

Operated by Bill and Gretchen Speed and family.

• Mount Marlow Station, Blackall QLD - 73,100 hectares. Purchased in 2016 for $5.25 million.

• Retreat Station, Jundah QLD - 142,600 hectares. Purchased in 2019 for $20 million.

BROOK PROPRIETORS

Organic beef pioneers David and Nell Brook and their family run about 3.5 million hectares in southern Queensland and South Australia, including:

• Adria Downs, Birdsville QLD. 870,000 hectares.

• Alton Downs, via Birdsville SA.

• Kamaran Downs, Bedourie QLD.

BUNDABERG SUGAR

One of Australia's largest sugarcane growers. It owns more than 9000 hectares which produce roughly 550,000 tonnes of cane annually.

The Bundaberg Sugar Bingera Mill.

STERLING BUNTINE-BALDY BAY

At one point ran about 2.5 million hectares of cattle properties in northern Australia. Was part of a five-member syndicate that made a last-minute bid for S Kidman and Co in 2016.

• Comely and Mapala Stations, Bauhinia QLD. 23,000 hectares. Purchased from Consolidated Pastoral Company in 2019 for almost $50 million.

• Mimong Station, Kyuna QLD. 79,970 hectares. Purchased from Consolidated Pastoral Company in 2019 for about $20 million.

• Tulmur, Tranby and Owens Creek, Winton QLD - 74,620 hectares. Purchased in 2019 for $7.8 million.

CAMM AGRICULTURAL GROUP

Headed by father and son David and Bryce Camm. Sold the 390,600-hectare Natal Downs, Longton and Narellan stations to Rural Funds Group for $53 million, then leased them back. Also own three central Queensland breeding and backgrounding properties and a breeding property in Queensland's South Burnett region.

• Morooco, St George QLD - 900 hectares of irrigation. Purchased in 2006.

• Wonga Plains Feedlot, Bowenville QLD.

CARRINGTON COTTON CORP-RMI PTY LTD

Owned by one of Queensland's richest families, the Marchants. Operates a diverse farming business including beef, grains and cotton.

• Carrington Farms, Goondiwindi QLD - 57,370 hectares spread across 16 cotton, grain and grazing properties, including Oonavale, Kildonan, Murragoran and Lagoona. Failed to sell in 2010 with offers of $300 million expected.

COLINTA HOLDINGS

Owned by Glencore - the parent company of South Australian Viterra grains business - running about 50,000 beef cattle across 1.1 million ha of leased mining country in NSW and Queensland.

CONSOLIDATED PASTORAL COMPANY

British investor Guy Hands is leading a consortium to buy the remainder of Consolidated Pastoral Company that was once one of Australia's biggest pastoral empires. The portfolio has reduced dramatically in size in recent years but even the slimmed-down version is still valued at $600-$700 million.

• Allawah, Biloela QLD - 3069 hectares. Purchased in 1989.

• Isis Downs Station, Isisford QLD - 246,057 hectares. Purchased in 1987.

• Wrotham Park Station, Cairns QLD - 596,880 hectares. Purchased in 2009.

CORISH FARMS PTY LTD

Owned by former National Farmers' Federation president Peter Corish and sons Simon and Nigel. Significant irrigated cropping interests in southern Queensland.

• Mundine, Goondiwindi QLD.

• Yambocully, Goondiwindi QLD - 4800 hectares.

• Yattlewondi, Mungundi QLD.

COWAL AGRICULTURE

Australian company affiliated with US-based Global Endowment Management.

• Nogoa River aggregation, Emerald QLD. Comprising eight properties and 5000 hectares of cropland irrigated by the Fairbairn Dam.

TIM FAIRFAX

Member of the Fairfax publishing family. Reportedly owns about 10 pastoral properties throughout QLD, including several around Biloela. Sold the 8228-hectare Rawbelle property at Biloela in 2013 for $4.5 million.

FUCHENG GROUP (CHINA)

Chinese automotive interior company. Also owns feedlots in Queensland and has plans to build a $100 million abattoir.

• Woodlands, Roma QLD - 31,000 hectares. Purchased in 2015.

GIBSON GRAZING

Owned by cattle producers and lot feeders Mick and Declan Gibson from Dalby in Queensland. Reportedly run 73,000 cattle across more than two million hectares in Queensland and the Northern Territory.

• Darran Aggregation, St George QLD - 12,095 hectares.

GODWIN GRAZING COMPANY

Operated by Sid and Tricia Godwin in western Queensland.

• Deearne, Taroom QLD - 7120 hectares. Purchased in 2019 for $22.5 million.

• Tanderra Station, Springsure QLD.

• Welcome, Springsure QLD.

GRUMMIT & REDDAN FAMILIES

• Boolbie and Archervale, Winton QLD - 219,676 hectares.

GUNN AGRI PARTNERS/CUNNINGHAM CATTLE COMPANY

Fund established by Bill Gunn, son of late pastoralist Sir William Gunn. Has separate managed accounts for beef, cropping and dairy.

• Abingdon Downs, Georgetown QLD. 484,000 hectares. Purchased in 2018 for more than $40 million.

• Ballaroo, Roma QLD. 11,463 hectares. Purchased in 2015.

• Ekari Park, Roma QLD. 13,239 hectares. Purchased in 2015.

• Esmeralda Station, Richmond QLD. 406,000 hectares. Purchased in 2016 for about $40 million.

• Fairview, Roma QLD. 11,393 hectares. Purchased in 2015.

• Goodar Station, Goondiwindi QLD. 18,400 hectares. Purchased in 2016 for about $20 million.

• Katandra/Illalong, Hughenden QLD. 51,620 hectares. Purchased in 2017 for about $17 million.

HAILIANG GROUP (CHINA)

One of China's top 500 groups, controlled by Feng Hailiang - China's 90th richest man.

• Hollymount Station and Mt Driven, St George QLD. 50,000 hectares. Purchased for $40 million in 2015.

HANCOCK AGRICULTURAL INVESTMENT GROUP (UNITED STATES)

Founded in 1990, Boston-headquartered Hancock Agricultural Investment Group manages about US$3.1 billion worth of farmland globally. It Australian investments, including 43,875 hectares of land, are worth an estimated $600 million. Last year it sold a portfolio of macadamia orchards near Bundaberg in Queensland for almost $60 million.

• Norman Farming aggregation, Toobeah QLD - 18,000 hectares. Purchased in 2018 for more than $100 million.

MALCOLM HARRIS-CLEVELAND AGRICULTURE

Member of the well-known Harris family. Was part of a five-member syndicate that made a last-minute bid for S Kidman and Co in 2016.

• Nockatunga Station, Thargomindah QLD - 852,000 hectares. Purchased from Consolidated Pastoral Company in 2018 for about $50 million.

SCOTT HARRIS

Queensland cattleman. Also owns country around Tambo, near Blackall.

• Kingvale, Cape York QLD.

• Strathmore, Croydon QLD - 931,000 hectares. QLD's single-biggest pastoral lease. Purchased in 2004 for about $20 million.

HEYTESBURY CATTLE COMPANY

Owned by the Holmes a Court family, the Heytesbury Cattle Company holds 2.45 million hectares across the Northern Territory and the eastern Kimberley in Western Australia. Its portfolio includes the iconic Victoria River Downs Station.

• Humbert River Station, Victoria River QLD - 108,000 hectares. Purchased in 2016.

HUGHES PASTORAL GROUP-GEORGINA PASTORAL COMPANY

Hughes Pastoral Group and its sister Georgina Pastoral Company operate more than 2.8 million hectares across nine stations in Queensland, NSW and the Northern Territory.

• Caldervale, Carwell and Mt Lindsay, Tambo QLD - 160,000 hectares.

• Cardowan, Doreen (leased) and Main Camp, Nebo QLD - 133,000 hectares.

• Cawnpore Station, Boulia QLD - 121,400 hectares. Purchased in 2019 for $11 million.

• Grassdale Feedlot, Dalby QLD.

• Keeroongooloo and Yeppera, Cooper Creek QLD - 700,000 hectares.

• Lake Nash, Georgina and Argadargada Stations, Barkly Tableland NT - 1,600,000 hectares.

• Sirram, Main Range and Joe Lodges, Nebo QLD.

• Tierawoomba, Mt Scott, Atinla and Snake Creek, Nebo QLD - 140,000 hectares.

• Tumbar and Marsden, Jericho QLD - 80,000 hectares.

• Waitara, New Yard, Mr Whyte and Urani, Nebo QLD.

KAHMOO PASTORAL COMPANY

Owned by fourth-generation farmer Kym Thomas and family.

• Kahmoo Station, Cunnamulla QLD - 32,275 hectares.

KEATS FAMILY PASTORAL

Family owned and operated pastoral company running across four farms in outback Queensland.

• Belford Station, Richmond QLD - 48,562 hectares.

• Gleeson/White Hills, Cloncurry QLD - 75,676 hectares.

• Kiama, Mackay QLD - 324 hectares.

LORD CATTLE-LORD & PENNA GRAZING BUSINESS

Lord Cattle is owned and operated by James and Marjorie Lord with Lord and Penna a partnership with Kacie and Ardie Lord and Gerard and Linda Penna.

• Bayrick, Tambo QLD - 14,574 hectares.

• May Downs, Mt Isa QLD - 234,000 hectares. Purchased in 1986.

• Nottingham Downs/Wick, Hughenden QLD. Purchased in 2005.

• Woolthorpe, Aramac QLD - 45,730 hectares.

MACQUARIE AGRICULTURE

The Macquarie Bank funds of Paraway Pastoral Company, Lawson Grains and more recently Viridis Ag are ranked as Australia's second-biggest agriculture investor with assets worth $2.7 billion. Macquarie Agriculture has an additional US$250 million invested in agriculture in Brazil.

PARAWAY PASTORAL

One of Australia's biggest livestock producers with 4.46 million hectares spread over 28 aggregations. The properties produce 30,000 tonnes of beef, 1460 tonnes of wool and 170,000 surplus sheep for sale annually.

• Armraynald Station, Burketown QLD - 214,090 hectares.

• Clonagh Station, Cloncurry QLD - 214,270 hectares.

• Davenport Downs, Winton QLD - 1,510,000 hectares.

• Gregory Downs Station, Mt Isa QLD - 266,425 hectares.

• Malvern Hills Station, Blackall QLD - 50,070 hectares.

• Moira Runda, Condamine QLD - 4855 hectares.

• Rocklands, Camooweal QLD - 677,964 hectares.

• Tanbar Station, Windorah QLD - 1,021,904 hectares.

VIRIDIS AG

Has put together 100,800 hectares in 11 districts of Western Australia, NSW, Queensland and South Australia in addition to a 49 per cent stake in Australia's largest cotton farm - Cubbie Station at Dirrinbandi in Queensland

• Cubbie Station, Dirranbandi, QLD - 93,000 hectares (49 per cent share).

MCCOY FAMILY, RICHMOND

• Prospect Station, Croydon QLD. 90,900 hectares.

MCDONALD HOLDINGS

Family owned and operated, McDonald Holdings runs about 175,000 cattle on 3.36 million hectares across 14 properties in Queensland, from the Cape York Peninsula to the Darling Downs.

• Brightlands Station, Cloncurry QLD. Purchased in 1946.

• Chatsworth Station, Cloncurry QLD.

• Clearwater Station, St George QLD.

• Devoncourt Station, Cloncurry QLD.

• Dunbar Station, Normanton QLD.

• Iffley Station, Normanton QLD.

• Kierawonga/Leitrim, Rockhampton QLD.

• Mt Windsor, Charters Towers QLD.

• Nangram, Toowoomba QLD.

• Rutland Plains, Normanton QLD.

• Stradbroke Station, Dajarra QLD.

• Verdun Valley, Boulia QLD.

• Wallumba Feedlot, Toowoomba QLD.

ROB MCGAVIN

• Barcaldine Downs, Barcaldine QLD - 46,735 hectares. Purchased in 2019 from Clark and Tait for $21 million.

Roxborough Downs in Mt Isa, Queensland.

JOHN & KATE MCLOUGHLIN

Sold the 147,000-hectare Aroona Station in Northern Territory to Hancock Prospecting and Gina Rinehart in 2017 for $13.5 million.

• Rainbow Downs, Rolleston QLD.

• Roxborough Downs, Mt Isa QLD.

• Thornhill aggregation, Hughenden QLD - 46,975 hectares. Purchased in 2018 for about $13.7 million.

MCMILLAN PASTORAL COMPANY

Well-known north Australian cattle producers

• Corella Park Station, Cloncurry QLD.

• Inorunie Station, Cloncurry QLD.

• Wollogorang/Wentworth, Gulf of Carpentaria QLD - 705,198 hectares. Purchased in 2020.

MH PREMIUM FARMS

Owned by UK-based Australian billionaire Sir Michael Hintze, MH Premium Farms was founded in 2007 and now operates across more than 72,000 hectares and 40 properties in NSW, Queensland and Victoria.

• Boolarwell, Talwood QLD - 7706 hectares.

• Delta Farms, Ayr QLD - 457 hectares.

• Haughton Farms, Giru QLD - 772 hectares.

MILLS FAMILY

Large-scale croppers between Moree in northern NSW and Goondiwindi in Queensland. Also own pastoral country in western Queensland.

• Myendetta, Charleville QLD - 16,261 hectares.

• Hythe, Charleville QLD - 4171 hectares.

• Mangalore, Charleville QLD - 7221 hectares.

MORELLA AGRICULTURE

Owned by the Goondiwindi-based Coulton family. Grows about 5500 hectares of irrigated cotton, 7000-8000 hectares of cereals and runs 3500 Angus breeding cows on a number of properties throughout Queensland and northern NSW.

• Alcheringa, Goondiwindi QLD.

• Nappa Merrie Station, Thargomindah QLD - 720,000 hectares. Purchased in 2016 for $16 million.

• Neilo, Toobeah QLD.

• Tandawanna North, Bungunya QLD.

Thornhill, Hughenden QLD.

MSF SUGAR

Australia's largest sugarcane farmer with a corporate office at Gordonvale, just south of Cairns, in Queensland. Owns about 13,700 hectares of land as well as 23,850 megalitres of water from the Lower Mary and Mareeba Dimbulah Sunwater irrigation schemes.

• Far North aggregation QLD - 8000 hectares.

• Maryborough aggregation, Maryborough QLD - 5500 hectares.

• Mary Harbour, Maryborough QLD - 174 hectares.

NORTH AUSTRALIAN PASTORAL COMPANY

The purchase of the 135,000-hectare Mantuan Downs Station in central Queensland earlier this year has taken the North Australian Pastoral Company's investments in farmland to more than six million hectares worth about $650 million.

• Boomara Station, Cloncurry QLD - 108,000 hectares.

• Coolullah Station, Cloncurry QLD - 214,000 hectares.

• Coorabulka Station, Boulia QLD - 637,000 hectares.

• Cungelella Station, Springsure QLD - 21,870 hectares.

• Glenormiston Station, Boulia QLD - 692,000 hectares.

• Goldsborough Station, Roma QLD - 11,600 hectares.

• Kynuna Station, Julia Creek QLD - 140,563 hectares.

• Mantuan Downs Station, Springsure QLD - 135,000 hectares. Purchased in 2020 from Clark and Tait for more than $60 million.

• Marion Downs Station, Boulia QLD - 1,287,000 hectares.

• Monkira Station, Windorah QLD - 373,000 hectares.

• Portland Downs Station, Isisford QLD - 100,000 hectares.

• Wainui Feedlot and Farm, Bowenville QLD - 5000 hectares.

NORTH STAR PASTORAL

Privately owned company operating over almost 750,000 hectares.

• Venture/Kui Downs, Gordonstone QLD - 3440 hectares.

ONE TREE AGRICULTURE-PROTERRA INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Spin off of Cargill's Black River Asset Management, Sold the 7350-hectare Kinbeachie aggregation in January 2019.

• Calmyle, Maclister QLD - 996 hectares. Purchased in 2016 for $5.6 million.

• Darling Downs aggregation, Jandowae QLD - 7000 hectares. Purchased in 2014.

• Hylton Park, Mackay QLD - 3244 hectares.

• Marwood Farm, Mackay QLD.

ORIENT AGRICULTURE (CHINA)

Shanghai-based private company.

• Undabri, Goondiwindi QLD. 11,935 hectares. Purchased in 2014 for $30 million.

PALGROVE HOLDINGS PTY LTD (NEW ZEALAND)

Beef operation operated by Prue and David Bondfield. Comprises the Palgrove Charolais, Charbray and Ultrablack studs. Teamed with the New Zealand Superannuation Fund in 2017 to grow the business.

• Killaloo, Drillham QLD - 2025 hectares.

• Rhodesia, Emerald QLD - 2025 hectares.

• Strathgarve and Palgrove, Dalveen QLD - 4050 hectares.

PEMBROKE RESOURCES

Australian-based resources company.

• Iffley, Deveril and Twenty Mile, Moranbah QLD. 41,500 hectares. Purchased in 2018 for $50 million.

PSP INVESTMENTS (CANADA)

Manages the superannuation funds of the Canadian public sector and armed forces in addition to the 30,000 member-strong Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The biggest investor in Australian agriculture with more than $3 billion in assets through direct investment and joint ventures.

HEWITT CATTLE AUSTRALIA

Backer of the Hewitt family business, which is run across 868,896 hectares in Queensland, the Northern Territory and NSW. Also a shareholder in the Arcadian Organic and Natural Beef business.

• Alpha Station, Alpha QLD - 21,300 hectares.

• Coolreagh, Julia Creek QLD - 25,000 hectares.

• Fork Lagoon/Jaydena, Emerald QLD - 21,000 hectares.

• Kangerong, Charters Towers QLD - 22,400 hectares.

• Mount Cooper, Charters Towers QLD - 87,000 hectares.

• Oakleigh, Maryborough QLD - 19,200 hectares.

• Oakwood, Augathella QLD - 28,300 hectares.

• Pegunny Aggregation, Moura QLD - 26,100 hectares.

• Pony Hills Aggregation, Roma QLD - 58,700 hectares.

• Yorkshire, Julia Creek QLD - 25,000 hectares.

REARDON FARMS

Family farming business owned by Robert and Jennie Reardon in 1969 and operating in the Goondiwindi, Mungindi and Moree districts of northern NSW and southern Queensland. Grow dryland crops such as wheat, sorghum, barley, chickpeas, cotton and sunflowers as well as irrigated opportunity crops. Also runs a cattle breeding program and has a licensed feedlot.

• Delina Downs, Bungunyah QLD. Purchased in 2008.

• Mirreyah, Talwood QLD. Purchased in 1999.

• Riverside, Talwood QLD.

• Tandawanna, Talwood QLD.

• Willarie, Talwood QLD. Purchased in 1995.

• Wolonga, Talwood QLD. Purchased in 2002.

• Worral Creek, Talwood QLD. Purchased in 1990.

• Yarramildi, Talwood QLD.

GINA RINEHART

One of Australia's richest persons, Gina Rinehart is one of the nation's biggest landholders with more than 9.7 million hectares of land worth $700-$800 million.

- HANCOCK PROSPECTING

• Beef, dairy and peanut farms, South Burnett QLD - 35,000 hectares.

• Holyrood, South Maffra, Forestvale and Polana, Roma QLD - 21,000 hectares.

• Maydan Feedlot, Warwick QLD.

Maydan Feedlot, Warwick QLD.

- S KIDMAN AND CO

Gina Rinehart is the majority owner of the iconic S Kidman and Co business which has 12 stations spread across 7.2 million hectares.

• Durham Downs Station, Eromanga QLD - 891,000 hectares.

• Durrie Station, Birdsville QLD - 660,000 hectares.

• Glengyle Station, Birdsville QLD - 550,000 hectares.

• Morney Plains Station, Windorah QLD - 623,000 hectares.

• Naryilco Station, Tibooburra QLD - 751,000 hectares.

• Rockybank Station, Roma QLD - 14,600 hectares.

• Woomanooka Outstation, Eromanga QLD.

JOHN & ROBYN ROGER

• Brackenburgh aggregation, Middleton QLD - 182,481 hectares. Purchased in 2018 for $22.25 million.

• Hatchem Downs, Taroom QLD.

RURAL FUNDS GROUP

The ASX-listed Rural Funds Group has large-scale investments in almonds, beef, cotton, macadamias and vineyards across 692,182 hectares in NSW, Queensland, South Australia and Victoria.

• Bonmac, Bundaberg QLD - 25 hectares of macadamias.

• Cerberus, Rockhampton QLD - 8280 hectares. Beef cattle breeding and backgrounding.

• Comanche, Glenroy QLD - 7600 hectares. Purchased in 2018 for $15.7 million.

• Lynora Downs, Rolleston QLD - 4880-hectare cotton property. Purchased in 2016.

• Mayneland, Queensland - 2942 hectare cotton property. Purchased in 2018.

• Mutton Hole, Carpentaria QLD - 140,300 hectares. Beef cattle breeding.

• Natal Downs, Longston Station and Narellan, Charters Towers QLD - 390,660 hectares. Purchased in 2017 for $53 million.

• Oakland Park, Croydon QLD - 85,500 hectares. Beef cattle breeding.

• Rewan Station, Rolleston QLD - 17,500 hectares. Beef backgrounding and finishing.

• Swan Ridge and Moore Park, Bundaberg QLD - 234 hectares of macadamias.

SCOTT CATTLE COMPANY

Run by former Meat and Livestock Australia director George Scott. Owns several properties.

• Thylungera Station, Quilpie QLD.

SHANDONG RUYI (CHINA)

Chinese textile group.

• Cubbie Station/Anchorage/Aspen, St George QLD - 90,000 hectares including 30,000 hectares of cotton. Purchased in 2012 for $240 million.

SIMMONS CATTLE COMPANY

Run by Queensland cattle producers Richard and Robyn Simmons.

• Avon Downs, Clermont QLD.

• Bungobine, Mt Coolon QLD - 36,900 hectares. Purchased in 2015.

• Whynot, Mt Coolon QLD - 45,600 hectares.

CHRIS SKELTON

Roma QLD beef producer.

• Eildon Park, Winton QLD - 249,800 hectares.

STANBROKE PASTORAL

Integrated beef and cattle company owned by the Menegazzo family. Operate eight cattle stations covering 1.6 million hectares in the Gulf region of QLD. Stanbroke beef is exported to more than 35 countries.

• Augustus, Cloncurry QLD.

• Donors Hill, Cloncurry QLD.

• Fort Constantine, Cloncurry QLD.

• Glenore, Normanton QLD.

• Kamilaroi, Cloncurry QLD.

• McAllister, Normanton QLD.

• Miranda, Normanton QLD.

• Warren Vale, Normanton QLD.

SUNDOWN PASTORAL COMPANY

Owned by the Statham family of northern NSW since 1964. Focused on beef cattle, irrigated cotton, wheat, sorghum, pulse crops, lucerne and other forage crops.

• St Ronans, Mt Garnet QLD - 44,000 hectares. Purchased in 2019 for $18 million.

SWISS AUSTRALIA FARM HOLDINGS

Operates farms in NSW, South Australia and Queensland.

• Neumayer Valley Station, Normanton QLD. 143,000 hectares carrying 20,000 Brahman cows.

TIAA-CREF/NUVEEN (UNITED STATES)

One of the biggest investors in Australian agriculture, the New York-based Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, through its asset management subsidiary Nuveen, owns a whopping 286,371 of cropping country over 71 properties or aggregation. Its land and water portfolio is worth an estimated $1.7 billion.

• Cecil Plains QLD - 3967 hectares.

• Condamine QLD - 2761 hectares.

• Dalby QLD - 3797 hectares.

• Dalby QLD - 785 hectares.

• Darling Downs QLD - 702 hectares.

• Goondiwindi QLD - 6315 hectares.

• Jondaryan QLD - 4034 hectares.

• Mungundi QLD - 3053 hectares.

USHER PASTORAL COMPANY

Owned by Phil Usher of Brisbane. Operate over about 1.2 million hectares in southwest QLD, with additional properties around Taroom and Wandoan.

• Kyee Station, Eromanga QLD - 164,255 hectares. Purchased with Mt Margaret in 2017 for about $20 million.

• Mount Margaret and Berellem, Eromanga QLD - 470,504 hectares. Purchased with Kyee in 2017 for about $20 million.

• Orient and Norley, Channel Country QLD.

VELLA FAMILY

• Bald Hills Station, Marlborough QLD.

• Faust Family Farms, Prosperpine QLD - 3134 hectares. Purchased in 2019 for $20.5 million.

WARAKIRRI ASSET MANAGEMENT

Warakirri Asset Management is another of Australian agriculture's multi-million dollar behemoths, overseeing about $800 million in assets under the separate banners of Aurora Dairies, Warakirri Cropping and Daybreak Cropping (which is backed by Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board - see separate listing)

- WARAKIRRI CROPPING

• Myola, Dalby QLD - 3000 hectares.

• Willaroo, Goondiwindi QLD - 13,700 hectares.

• Wyobie, Dalby QLD - 2800 hectares.

- DAYBREAK CROPPING

• Kinbeachie Farms, Toobeah QLD - 7350 hectares.

WENTWORTH CATTLE COMPANY

Owned and operated by Richard and Dyan Hughes.

• Bluevale, Nebo QLD - 3251 hectares. Purchased in 2018 for $5.6 million.

• Strathalbyn, Collinsville QLD.

• Wentworth Station, Clermont QLD - 40,500 hectares.

WESTERN GRAZING COMPANY-GAMBAMORA INDUSTRIES PTY LTD

Owned by the Oxenford family, Western Grazing started as a family-run dairy business before turning to large-scale beef production in the 1990s. Today it operates across almost two million hectares in Queensland and the Northern Territory.

• Allendale Station, Augathella QLD - 21,000 hectares.

• Eurella Station, Muckadilla QLD - 22,000 hectares.

• Magowra Station, Normanton QLD - 294,000 hectares.

• Morstone Downs, Camooweal QLD - 176,000 hectares.

• Oban Station, Mt Isa QLD - 261,000 hectares.

Originally published as Billionaires and rich families: Who owns Queensland's farms