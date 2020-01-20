Menu
Former AFL star Billy Brownless says he’s ready to start dating again after separating four years ago, revealing the one thing that’s been holding him back.
Lifestyle

Billy’s ready for love again

by Jackie Epstein
20th Jan 2020 5:48 PM
Billy Brownless says he is ready to start dating again.

The former Geelong star and father of four admits that he's been too "picky" in the past.

He separated from wife Nicky four years ago.

"I think it's my fault, I got too picky,'' he says on I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!.

"I would (date). Hook up, don't know if I'd get marry, you never know, do you.

"Come on Bill, you've got to just have a good look around."

Billy and Nicky’s son Oscar plays for Geelong. Picture: Adam Trafford/AFL
Billy and Nicky’s son Oscar plays for Geelong. Picture: Adam Trafford/AFL

Brownless makes the admission during an honest chat with Rhonda Burchmore.

She said: "It would be nice to have company."

And Brownless replies: "It would be."

Brownless has already made some revelations during his time in the jungle, admitting his break-up was a "kick in the guts" and he was "homeless".

After their chat Burchmore says: "I think he'd be available if the right person came along."

