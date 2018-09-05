Menu
Login
LOUD AND CLEAR: This billboard is 500m away from Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's office in Dickson.
LOUD AND CLEAR: This billboard is 500m away from Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's office in Dickson.
News

Biloela family supporters put billboard in Dutton electorate

5th Sep 2018 4:30 AM

A THREE-metre wide billboard featuring family photos of a detained Biloela family has been placed in Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's electorate in the latest bid to have the ongoing campaign for the family's release heard.

The billboard, half a kilometre away from Mr Dutton's office, reads "Please bring this Qld family home to Biloela".

On the billboard Mr Dutton's name is crossed out, with a question mark next to it, following recent changes to the Federal Government's leadership. The Tamil family has been held in detention in Melbourne since March, accused of breaching Australia's protection obligations.

"If Mr Dutton won't help, the people in his electorate have a right to know that under his watch, this beautiful Queensland-born toddler and baby and their loving mum and dad have been locked up 1800km from home," family friend Simone Cameron said.

The billboard was paid for by a crowdfunding campaign.

Related Items

asylum seekers biloela peter dutton
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Cooking up a storm this weekend

    Cooking up a storm this weekend

    News A new family friendly event is coming to the Central Highlands this weekend.

    • 5th Sep 2018 7:00 AM
    Summoning the rain

    Summoning the rain

    News Denison State School students held a rain dance to help farmers.

    5 things to do around the Central Highlands

    5 things to do around the Central Highlands

    News Some events that shouldn't be missed around the Central Highlands.

    Region's first-ever hackathon to be action-packed

    Region's first-ever hackathon to be action-packed

    News Central Highlands HACKCQ will be an action-packed weekend.

    Local Partners