Wind turbines at the Windy Hill wind farm near Ravenshoe, Far North Queensland. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.

A $350 MILLION wind farm in Central Queensland has been given the go-ahead despite locals strongly opposing its construction.

The 50-turbine Banana Range wind farm, 20km west of Biloela, promises to create 150 construction jobs when construction begins in 2020 and 15 jobs when it is finished.

