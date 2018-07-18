Biloela the coldest town recorded in CQ with -2.3 degrees

Thick fog on the Neville Hewitt bridge last month.

Thick fog on the Neville Hewitt bridge last month. Frazer Pearce

DRIVERS had their lights on yesterday as they navigated their way through town amid a thick blanket of fog.

The cool weather change is set to stick around today and tomorrow with a minimum of 10C. The temperatures will climb to 25C today with the sun shining and light winds.

Tomorrow it will reach 25C and the sun will hide away to be partly cloudy with light winds.

Into the weekend, the minimum will come back up slightly. Friday will be a minimum of 14C with a top of 26C. There is a 20 per cent chance of showers.

On Saturday, the temperature will drop to 12C overnight and rise to 25C during the day.

Sunday will be 12C overnight with a high of 25C during the day.

It will be sunny with light winds on both days.

Biloela was the coldest recorded area in Central Queensland yesterday at 1.4C.

This didn't compared to Sunday's minimum temperature which was a recorded -2.3C. On Saturday it was -0.6C.

Rockhampton got down to 8.3C yesterday and on Sunday it was 3.4C.