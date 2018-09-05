Menu
Login
Bindi Irwin's tribute to Steve.
Bindi Irwin's tribute to Steve.
News

Bindi’s touching tribute to Steve

by Mariah Haas
5th Sep 2018 9:30 AM

BINDI Irwin has honoured her dad Steve Irwin on the 12th anniversary of his death.

Yesterday the 20-year-old paid tribute to her late father in a touching post on Instagram.

"Together Forever," Bindi captioned a photo, which featured Irwin holding his daughter in his lap as he sat alongside his wife Terri and their son, Robert.

On September 4, 2006, the Crocodile Hunter was killed by a stingray while filming off the Great Barrier Reef. He was 44.

Earlier this year, Terri opened up about her husband's death.

"No matter the circumstances are that you lose someone, nobody's truly prepared," she told People Magazine in January. "Steve's accident was so unexpected. It was extremely challenging."

anniversary bindi irwin editors picks steeve irwin

Top Stories

    Cooking up a storm this weekend

    Cooking up a storm this weekend

    News A new family friendly event is coming to the Central Highlands this weekend.

    Summoning the rain

    Summoning the rain

    News Denison State School students held a rain dance to help farmers.

    5 things to do around the Central Highlands

    5 things to do around the Central Highlands

    News Some events that shouldn't be missed around the Central Highlands.

    Region's first-ever hackathon to be action-packed

    Region's first-ever hackathon to be action-packed

    News Central Highlands HACKCQ will be an action-packed weekend.

    Local Partners