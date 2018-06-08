Menu
IN THE WORKS: Aerial views over the Coopers Gap Wind Farm construction site.
News

BIRD'S EYE VIEW: Wind farm construction under way

7th Jun 2018 12:32 PM | Updated: 8th Jun 2018 6:20 AM

ONE of Australia's largest wind farms is beginning to take shape in the South Burnett.

Construction at Coopers Gap Wind Farm, located half way between Kingaroy and Dalby, has started, and an AGL spokeswoman said turbines were expected to start arriving on Friday, June 8.

The project was to be Queensland's largest wind farm, but recently approved plans for a project at Clarke Creek have just edged it out.

It is one of two major renewable energy projects on the cards for the South Burnett, with a solar farm in the works for Kingaroy.

 

South Burnett

