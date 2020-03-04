Menu
The van’s owners were criticised for installing the furniture. Supplied: Vic Pol.
Crime

Bizarre family van fit-out leaves cops baffled

by Brianna Travers
4th Mar 2020 10:37 AM
Lounge room chairs - one holding a six-year-old boy - were fitted to a family van in what police branded an "outrageous" safety breach on Victorian roads. 

Officers say there's no doubt the boy, who was unrestrained, would be seriously injured or worse if there was a crash.

Members of the Westgate Highway Patrol stumbled across the illegally installed recliner chairs in Point Cook on Sunday.

The owner was charged with driving an registered vehicle, having an unrestrained passenger and for breaching registration standards.

In Victoria, the first two of these fines alone can total $1100.

In Benalla, a 25-year-old man was busted twice in ten minutes for disobeying the law.

He was first pinged for using a mobile phone while driving, at a cost of $496 and four demerit points.

Not getting the message, he was caught within minutes allegedly steering his car with his knees while eating cereal out of a bowl on the Hume Freeway.

This cost him a further $248 for failing to have full and proper control of a vehicle. 

So far this year 44 people have died on Victoria's roads, compared to 57 this time last year.

brianna.travers@news.com.au

