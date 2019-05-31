Black tie to benefit programs

DRESS FOR A GOOD CAUSE: 300 people are anticipated to attend this year's IRC Mayor's Charity Ball, to help fundraise for mental health.

MORE than 300 people are expected to attend this year's iconic IRC Mayor's Charity Ball on August 10, with tickets on sale this month for the annual sell-out event.

Mayor Anne Baker said the ball, which has been running since 2014, gave people an opportunity to sponsor or fundraise for mental health issues in the area.

She said all money raised went to the Isaac Charity Fund and local groups could give "expressions of interest” to receive funding.

"It's heartening that the funds are retained in the Isaac region and there's some really good programs that have been delivered.

"Mental health is such a big subject and if this can play a small part in helping and working towards helping people, then it makes it all worthwhile.”

She said that headspace was running a series of workshops in schools with nearly $30,000 raised at the ball two years ago.

According to headspace, one in four young Australians will experience mental health issues and most will not seek help.

The workshops are designed to help bolster teaching staff, with the Youth and Community Engagement Team from headspace Mackay touring Middlemount, Clermont, Dysart, Glenden and Moranbah secondary schools.

The sessions focus on giving staff the tools to help students cope with difficult situations.

"Mental health is very broad and some of the situations that I see range from young primary age students to young adults to our older generation - it's so big and it's very important that there's a considered focus on programs that can be delivered and sustained,” Mayor Baker said.

She said it was her goal to "entrench sustainable programs” for the region.

"You wouldn't be human if you didn't go through the highs and lows of life and I think, at some point, mental health issues touch everybody and it's about getting people to talk about it and to talk to each other.

"Rather than live in a society where we pull each other down we should be able to try and lift each other up.”

She said she also wanted to tackle reducing the stigma of mental health.

The charity ball, a black tie event with a charity auction, brings the community together as well as attracting sponsorships and fundraising.

"The atmosphere is electric and it's a beautiful night,” she said. "Everyone has a great time, and there's music, entertainment and great company.

"My heart is with community and I like to ensure that our community get this opportunity and are also able to benefit from the funds raised through the programs.”

Last year's event raised more than $40,000 "which is a real show of our community spirit and the pure people power which drives our region”.

The 2019 Mayor's Charity Ball is held on Saturday, August 10, Town Square, Moranbah.

To find out more about sponsorship opportunities contact the mayor's office on (07) 4846 3398 or email mayorsball@isaac.qld.gov.au

Guests can also access the ticketing portal via the Isaac Regional Charity Fund website ircf.isaac.qld.gov.au.