Menu
Login
News

Lads back-pedal furiously over blackface pic on social media

The picture has been called “absurdly unacceptable”. Picture: Instagram/Blake Jacob
The picture has been called “absurdly unacceptable”. Picture: Instagram/Blake Jacob
by Ben Graham

A GROUP of young men from NSW's Central Coast have been slammed for painting themselves black as part of a Good Friday session on the beers.

The group of nine posed for a picture at Avoca Beach - in which they appear to be collectively carrying a pale mannequin - and then posted it on Instagram.

"Slaves for the win #beerolympics," reads the caption on the image which was "liked" by more than 120 people shortly after it was uploaded late yesterday morning.

The uploader, Blake Jacob told news.com.au that it was "a bit of harmless fun". However the photo was quickly criticised by Mr Jacob's friends.

"This is seriously f**ked up," wrote one of his followers.

"Soo (sic) not okay!!!" wrote another.

A witness told news.com.au the young men were part of a gathering of about 30 young men at Heazlett Park.

He said one of the men had a Confederate flag draped over their shoulder and another was dressed as Jesus.

Blake Jacob says the picture was “a bit of harmless fun”. Picture: Instagram/Blake Jacob
Blake Jacob says the picture was “a bit of harmless fun”. Picture: Instagram/Blake Jacob

However, Mr Jacob told news.com.au that he was the "least racist person ever" and deleted the picture within hours of posting it.

"All you lefties need to get lost it's all abit (sic) of fun," the former Kincumber High School pupil wrote in response to the criticism. "I'm the least racist person ever you can get f**ked."

"Shut up wingers (sic)," added one of Mr Jacob's friends on the thread. "It's a joke."

"Racism haha it's a bit of history a bit of fun you can't cry for ever," wrote another.

One of those who saw the picture, who does not wish to be named, said the picture was "absurdly unacceptable".

"This has got to be the worst case of blackface I have ever seen occur," he said.

"From photo to caption, it's absurdly unacceptable. If this is being passed as acceptable by people of this age group then more needs to be said on the issue."

A spokesman for NSW Police said the force has not received any complaints about the picture.

Heazlett Park was left littered with bottle tops and a container of brown paint on Saturday morning, a witness said.

Related Items

Topics:  alcohol blackface editors picks littering racism social media

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners