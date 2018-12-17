Menu
Login
The Chicago Blackhawks mascot delivers a punch.
The Chicago Blackhawks mascot delivers a punch.
Hockey

Mascot snaps, punches fan in bizarre fight

17th Dec 2018 10:02 AM | Updated: 10:02 AM

NOT all mascots are warm and fuzzy.

The Chicago Blackhawks released a statement over the weekend after a video surfaced showing the team's mascot, Tommy Hawk, body-slamming and punching a fan who provoked him in the concourse of the United Centre one night earlier.

In the video, the man appears to try to attack the mascot, who then lifts the man into the air and slams him to the ground before landing several blows while other fans watch nearby.

"We are gathering the facts and will have no further comment at this time, pending our investigation," the Blackhawks said in a statement published by the Chicago Sun-Times.

No one was in custody as of Saturday night, according to the Sun-Times.

Police confirmed that a man attacked the mascot and said the attacker was between the ages of 18 and 20, about 165cm and 72kg.

The incident took place during the Jets' 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks on Friday night.

 

editors picks mascot nhl punch up
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Young girls build confidence

    Young girls build confidence

    News Mum drives 10 hours to take daughter to confidence-building workshop.

    'Zombie' Cyclone Owen is back with a vengeance

    'Zombie' Cyclone Owen is back with a vengeance

    News 'Zombie' cyclone back from the dead.

    Farewell to loved dad

    Farewell to loved dad

    News Beloved father and husband farewelled.

    Crunch time is here

    Crunch time is here

    News Queensland Year 12 graduates eagerly awaiting their results.

    Local Partners