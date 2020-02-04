Blackwater author creates a CQ based fantasy world

A BLACKWATER author has flourished in the literary world with her first novel making the final 10 of a worldwide competition.

Alicia Wanstall-Burke’s first published novel, Blood of Heirs, was named in the top 10 finalists of the Self-Published Fantasy Blog Off, an annual competition hosted by author Mark Lawrence.

The blog off started in 2015 to shine a light on self-published English-language fantasy authors.

“It’s been a wild and hectic 17 months, but it has been extremely exciting as well,” Ms Wanstall-Burke said.

She self-published Blood of Heirs in August 2018, only 15-months later she launched the second of the series, Legacy of Ghosts, and is working on book three of the trilogy, Empire of Shadows.

Blood of Heirs and Legacy of Ghosts by Blackwater author Alicia Wanstall-Burke.

“I was able to explore ideas I’d had about setting an epic fantasy like The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones, in an environment, landscape and climate like Central Queensland,” Ms Wanstall-Burke said.

The books are based in a fantasy region called South Lands, with landmarks from around Blackwater, Clermont, Carnarvon Gorge, Rockhampton and the Whitsundays used to fill in the geography.

“Writing has, for the longest time been something I did by instinct and compulsion,” she said.

“I’ve been driven to tell stories for as long as I can remember. It’s one of the ways I keep my mind centred and an integral part of my mental health.

“Creating new worlds and exploring them with the people who live there is one of my favourite things to do, other than cooking and eating and generally making a mess.”

Ms Wanstall-Burke, who has lived all over Central Queensland, started to write stories in Year 11, which very quickly became novel length.

Blackwater based Alicia Wanstall-Burke has achieved her dream of becoming a novelist.

She spent about 10 years reworking the same book, which was shelved on the advice of a publisher in order for the trilogy to begin.

When her son Hadrian was born in 2012, she stopped working full time and solely worked on her writing.

Ms Wanstall-Burke is on a six month trip in the United Kingdom, with her son and partner, to research for the third book of the trilogy.

“There is a higher concentration of authors working in my genre here, and it’s much easier to keep your finger on the pulse of what is happening in the industry,” she said.

“Writers are isolated enough by nature of their work, and Australian authors living in rural and remote areas are even more so.

“We end up relying on social media for a lot of our professional contact and communication, so it’s nice to spend some time a little bit closer to the action.”

The mother-of-one is delving into the literary world and has already planned out her next series, starting with The Smuggler’s Daughter, which she is excited to start once The Empire of Shadows is complete.

Visit her website to check out her books and see more of her work.