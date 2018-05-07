Blackwater crash claims motorcyclist

A 25-YEAR-old man was killed on Tuesday night in a single-vehicle motorbike accident.

Preliminary investigations indicate the man was travelling along Stower St in Blackwater around 10.30pm when he lost control of his motorbike at Mackenzie St.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said emergency services received the call at 10.39pm.

The man from Mount Tyson, near Toowoomba, was taken to Blackwater hospital in a critical condition where he died.

The Forensic Crash unit is investigating the accident.

Blackwater Police Constable Matt Stalley said investigations were ongoing.

"There are a number of factors that we have to look into and speed is one them,” Const Stalley said.

With plenty travelling for Beef Week 2018, Const Stalley was urging drivers to always obey the "fatal five” as they travel locally and throughout the region.

They are speeding, drink and drug driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, driving while fatigued, and driving while distracted.

"The fatal five are in place and people need to pay more attention to them,” Const Stalley said.

Anyone who may have seen the incident is urged to contact Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.