Menu
Login
Police urge residents to drive with caution.
Police urge residents to drive with caution. Contributed
News

Blackwater crash claims motorcyclist

by Kristen Booth
3rd May 2018 2:54 PM

A 25-YEAR-old man was killed on Tuesday night in a single-vehicle motorbike accident.

Preliminary investigations indicate the man was travelling along Stower St in Blackwater around 10.30pm when he lost control of his motorbike at Mackenzie St.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said emergency services received the call at 10.39pm.

The man from Mount Tyson, near Toowoomba, was taken to Blackwater hospital in a critical condition where he died.

The Forensic Crash unit is investigating the accident.

Blackwater Police Constable Matt Stalley said investigations were ongoing.

"There are a number of factors that we have to look into and speed is one them,” Const Stalley said.

With plenty travelling for Beef Week 2018, Const Stalley was urging drivers to always obey the "fatal five” as they travel locally and throughout the region.

They are speeding, drink and drug driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, driving while fatigued, and driving while distracted.

"The fatal five are in place and people need to pay more attention to them,” Const Stalley said.

Anyone who may have seen the incident is urged to contact Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

blackwater police fatal five motorbike accident
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    Filmmaker screened in France

    Filmmaker screened in France

    News Gabby Hanrahan's short-animated film BAD DOG will screen during the Cannes Film Festival.

    A round up of local Emerald race days

    A round up of local Emerald race days

    News Emerald Jockey Club will host the Marist College Emerald Race Day.

    Station now open

    Station now open

    News The new Bluff Rural Fire Brigade Station shed is officially open.

    A fight for livelihood

    A fight for livelihood

    News CQ Farmers fight proposed land laws with heart-filled video.

    Local Partners