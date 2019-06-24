Blackwater crime wrap, June 16-22

Traffic crash

APPROXIMATELY 1.30pm on June 17, a single vehicle traffic crash occurred on Comet River Rd, Comet when a cattle truck has rolled.

As a result of the crash, the 50-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and a number of cattle were killed.

Investigations in relation to this matter are continuing.

Reference: QP1901172582

Stolen property

BETWEEN 1am and 2am on June 18, a vehicle was unlawfully entered on Pandanus St, Blackwater.

Property was stolen from within the vehicle.

Investigations in relation to this matter are continuing.

Reference: QP1901175882

Number plates stolen

BETWEEN 8pm on June 17 and 8.40am on June 18, number plates were stolen from a vehicle on Mackenzie St, Blackwater.

Investigations in relation to this matter are continuing.

Reference: QP1901177831

Drink driver intercepted

APPROXIMATELY 9.45pm on June 18, police intercepted a vehicle on Railway St, Blackwater.

It is alleged that the 30-year-old male driver of the vehicle was driving with a breath alcohol concentration of 0.106.

He will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on July 5, charged with drink driving.

Reference: QP1901181678

Traffic crash

BETWEEN 8.35am and 8.54am on June 21, a two vehicle traffic crash has occurred on Mackenzie St, Blackwater.

Investigations in relation to this matter are continuing.

Reference: QP1901197220

Domestic violence reports

DURING the week, Blackwater Police have also investigated a small number of suspected domestic violence incidents that were reported.

Police would like to thank members of the community who contacted police to report these matters.

Your support allows police to investigate and take action as required to support and provide protection to victims as well as prosecuting offenders.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1901172582, QP1901175882, QP1901177831, QP1901181678, QP1901197220.