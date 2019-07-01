Blackwater crime wrap, June 23-29

BUSTED: Drugs allegedly located during search warrants in Blackwater last week.

BUSTED: Drugs allegedly located during search warrants in Blackwater last week. Contributed

Unlawful use of motor vehicle

BETWEEN 12.30am on June 23 and 7pm on June 24, an unlawful use of a motor vehicle occurred at an address on Blackwater Cooroorah Rd, Blackwater.

It is alleged that a red Holden Commodore sedan, with Queensland registration 651VMV, was stolen by unknown means.

Further police investigations are continuing.

Police ask members of the public to contact police immediately if they observe this vehicle.

Police reference: QP1901220794

Traffic crash

BETWEEN 2.30am and 3am on June 25, a single vehicle traffic crash occurred on Arthur St, Blackwater.

Initial police investigations indicated the vehicle crashed as it was turning right from Wattle St onto Arthur St.

It is alleged that the persons involved in the crash fled prior to police attending.

Further police investigations are continuing.

Police reference: QP1901222134

Unlawful entry of motor vehicle

BETWEEN 11.30pm on June 26 and 9.30am on June 27, an unlawful entry of motor vehicle occurred at an address on Railway St, Blackwater.

It is alleged property was stolen from the vehicle.

Further police investigations are continuing.

Police reference: QP1901235797

Unlawful use of motor vehicle

AT ABOUT 10.20pm on June 27, an unlawful use of a motor vehicle occurred at an address on Arthur St, Blackwater.

It is alleged a white Holden utility, bearing Queensland registration 151YHL, was stolen.

Police have since located this vehicle and further police investigations are continuing.

Police reference: QP1901241106

Break and enter

BETWEEN 3.50am and 4.20am on June 27, a break and enter occurred at an address on Doon St, Blackwater.

It is alleged property, including a mobile telephone, was stolen.

Further police investigations are continuing.

Police reference: QP1901235253

Break and enter

BETWEEN 4.45am and 5.20am on June 27, a break and enter occurred at an address on Pandanus St, Blackwater.

It is alleged that property was stolen.

Further police investigations are continuing.

Police reference: QP1901234698

Break and enter

BETWEEN 6.30pm on June 27 and 1.15pm on June 28, a break and enter occurred at an address on Pandanus St, Blackwater.

It is alleged that property was stolen.

Further police investigations are continuing.

Police reference: QP1901244379

Unlawful entry of motor vehicle

AT ABOUT 8.10pm on June 27, an unlawful entry of motor vehicle occurred on Hibiscus St, Blackwater.

It is alleged that property was stolen from the vehicle.

Further police investigations are continuing.

Police reference: QP1901239962

Break and enter

AT ABOUT 11.10pm on June 27, a break and enter occurred at a business on Main St, Bluff.

It is alleged that the suspects attempted to break into the business, however fled after being disturbed.

It is further alleged that police attended the address a short time later and attempted to intercept a white Holden utility, however it evaded police and was last observed travelling east on the Capricorn Highway.

Police investigations are continuing.

Police reference: QP1901241261

Search warrants

ON JUNE 28, Blackwater police, uniformed officers and detectives from Blackwater, Woorabinda and Emerald executed a number of search warrants at addresses within Blackwater.

The search warrants were targeting dangerous drugs within our community.

As a result of the search warrants, the following arrests were made:

A 30-year-old female was charged with possessing dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, possessing drug utensils, possessing relevant substance and obstructing police.

It is alleged that 17.6 grams of methylamphetamine was located at the address.

She will appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 1.

Police reference: QP1901242478

A 23-YEAR-old male was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils after it is alleged police located a quantity of cannabis and drug utensils.

Police reference: QP1901243248

A 27-YEAR-old male was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils after it is alleged police located a quantity of cannabis and drug utensils.

Police reference: QP1901243563

A 19-YEAR-old male was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils after it is alleged police located a quantity of cannabis and drug utensils.

Police reference: QP1901243810

A 31-YEAR-old female was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils after it is alleged police located a quantity of cannabis and drug utensils.

Police reference: QP1901244147

Blackwater police would like to thank the community for reporting suspected drug possession, use and supply within our community.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1901220794, QP1901222134, QP1901234698, QP1901235253, QP1901235797, QP1901239962, QP1901241106, QP1901241261, QP1901242478, QP1901243248, QP1901243563, QP1901243810, QP1901244147, QP1901244379.