Blackwater girl ready to rock shaved head to fight cancer

NINE-year-old Liquicia Wilson from Blackwater made a big decision after reading stories of leukaemia sufferers.

To show empathy towards affected families and raise money for their cause, she resolved to shave her head.

“There are quite a few kids and their families who have been diagnosed with cancer and some people get bullied because they have no hair,” she said. “So I decided to shave mine.”

Not daunted by the razor, she expects to donate her hair, but said it would grow back in a couple of years.

“Sometimes it makes me nervous but most of the time I’m really confident about it.

“My friends at school know I’m doing it and they’re a bit nervous because they think it’s going to a look a bit weird, but they said they reckon I’m going to rock that look.”

In the kitchen.

Liquicia enjoys cooking with her mum – her favourite things to make are custard biscuits – and will sell treats at a fundraising baking stall at the weekend.

“I enjoy making cookies and cakes with mum,” she said. “We’re a team. We’re going to make cookies, cakes, slices, and some lamington.”

Liquicia’s mother D’rail Wilson is also shaving her head. She said Liquicia was enthusiastic about helping in whatever way she could.

“She said ‘How can I get more money?’ and she said we could sell cookies. So we came up with a little bake sale.

“It’s a big thing for a girl that age, but she’s got a big, kind heart.”

“I’m very proud of her. I told her I support her and that I’d do mine as well.”

Liquicia with a homemade cake.

Liquicia’s stall will be outside the Blackwater PCYC on Saturday, March 7 at 8.30am.

She and her mum will shave their heads on March 13.

“The PCYC’s all for it because they think she’s so brave for doing it,” Ms Wilson said. “Everybody’s getting behind it. I’m hoping people come out and support her.”