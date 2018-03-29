Menu
Blackwater miner remains in hospital after bus crash

Two men were airlifted from the scene of a bus crash at Blackwater yesterday morning with serious injuries.
Two men were airlifted from the scene of a bus crash at Blackwater yesterday morning with serious injuries. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
Amber Hooker
by

AN INJURED miner remains in the Rockhampton Hospital this morning, while three of his colleagues have been discharged.

The contract workers, all men aged in their 40s, were involved in a serious bus crash near BMA Blackwater yesterday while they were travelling from the Cook Colliery mine site.

A Rockhampton spokeswoman confirmed remaining patient was in a stable condition, and another man was discharged yesterday.

 

Both had been airlifted by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, while the other two patients were ultimately transferred from the Blackwater Hospital to Emerald Hospital.

The spokeswoman said these two men were discharged as of this morning.

Initial Queensland Ambulance Service reports indicated the crash, on Ardurad Rd, was a rollover.

But Bounty Mining Limited - which operates Cook Colliery- later revealed the bus had crossed a ditch and came to a standstill off the road.

 

They confirmed all four men involved were working for them via UGM Pty Ltd contracting firm.

Both companies have since launched internal investigations into the incident, which occurred about 6.32am.

 

Topics:  bma blackwater bus crash cook colliery crash rockhampton hospital

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

