Blackwater saddling up

BUCKLE UP: Riders like Andrew Christmas will again enter the ring at this year's Blackwater Rodeo.

BUCKLE UP: Riders like Andrew Christmas will again enter the ring at this year's Blackwater Rodeo. Purple Fairy Imagery/Cherie Reev

THE Blackwater Rodeo is back again on Saturday, May 4 from 2pm at the Blackwater Rodeo Grounds.

Blackwater Rodeo committee member Nicole Murray said this year's event would bring a whole new calibre of competition with competitors from far and wide.

"This year the event is affiliated with the Australian Professional Rodeo Association,” Ms Murray said.

"So we're expecting to get competitors from as far north as Townsville and as far south as New South Wales.

"There's going to be former and current Australian champions.”

Nicole also anticipated that Central Highlands locals would throw their hat in the ring.

Last year the Blackwater Rodeo drew a big crowd and this time around may be no different.

Event organisers and staff are ready to accommodate an even bigger crowd this year.

"I think we are expecting a big turnout, last year we were close to full capacity,” Ms Murray said.

"This year we've put on extra staff and security so that we don't have to turn people away.”

Off the rodeo ring there will be entertainment for all members of the family with rides, food and live music.

"Queensland Earth Solutions are sponsoring a kids' corner which features free rides for the kids from 6pm-9pm.

"It's a great night out for the family and relatively cheap for the long weekend,” Ms Murray said.

Visit the Blackwater Rodeo Association Facebook page for tickets and more information.