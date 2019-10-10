Menu
Blackwater State manual arts makeover

10th Oct 2019 1:53 PM

A NEW and improved manual arts building is on the way for Blackwater State High School, thanks to a $4.62 million investment from the Palaszczuk Government.

Education Minister Grace Grace made the announcement today, ahead of a visit to Emerald this morning to open the Centre for Learning and Wellbeing.

Ms Grace said the project was exciting news for the school’s manual arts students.

“This is a fantastic news for Blackwater’s students who love using their hands and are interested in a trade-based career after school,” she said.

“The current building was constructed in the 1970s and has seen better days.

“It will be demolished to make way for the new building.”

Ms Grace said work was expected to start in early 2020.

“We hope to announce a contractor later this year, with construction to create up to 13 jobs in a great boost to the Emerald economy,” she said.

“We’re anticipating the new building will be finished in time for the 2021 school year.”

Ms Grace said the project features a classroom, junior and senior workshops, metal and timber stores, staffroom, design studio, amenities, seven welding bays, a loading bay and a covered link.

“This state-of-the-art building will be a game-changer for manual arts students, providing them with the modern facilities and equipment they need to succeed,” she said.

“We want all students, no matter where they live, to be given a world-class education.”

