Blackwell comes to CH

IN TOWN: Aussie cricketer Alex Blackwell will be a speaker at Emerald's Epic Street Party on March 22.

IN TOWN: Aussie cricketer Alex Blackwell will be a speaker at Emerald's Epic Street Party on March 22. Rachel Vercoe

EMERALD is in for a real treat, Australian cricketer Alex Blackwell will be visiting the Central Highlands as a guest speaker at Emerald's Epic Street Party on Thursday, March 22, in celebration of the Queen's Baton Relay travelling through town.

"I am pleased that my advocacy work and strong opinions around inclusion and diversity in sport is taking me to interesting pockets of Australia, because I have never been to Central Queensland before,” she said.

"I am interested to see more of Australia and our wonderfully diverse country.

"I am excited to be visiting Emerald and to share a bit of my story, being at the top of my sport for a long period of time and what that experience has been like. I will be interested to meet so many different people and answer questions and interact with the community.”

Mrs Blackwell was raised in Yenda, however, it was while her family was living in Port Macquarie that she found her love for cricket.

"When I met Australian female cricketer Belinda Clark for the first at a school holiday cricket camp with Kate when we were 13-years-old, that's when I thought playing cricket for Australia would be something I would like to do,” she said.

"Being picked for Australia came as a shock to me, because I was 19-years-old and had only been playing for New South Wales for two years.

"Once I got a taste of playing cricket for Australia, I realised it was what I loved doing.

"In 2007 I had to make the tough decision to abandon my career path of being a Medical Doctor, because I was a medical student while I was playing cricket for Australia. I had to choose one and I chose my passion of playing cricket for Australia.

"I am pleased to say now that women can make a living out of sport, whether it be as a professional athlete, a professional umpire or even administrator in the world of sport.”

She is a perfect example of someone from rural Australia who has reached a high level in a chosen career.

"If you can think it, if you can dream it is possible and do not let brick walls or barriers get in your way, those things are just there to show you how badly you want something,” she said.

"I think there are some challenges coming from regional Australia, but that doesn't stop you from achieving your dreams.”

While she is in Central Queensland she has her eyes set on doing some fishing, something she almost loves as much as playing cricket.