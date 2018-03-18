Blackwell looks forward

BATTING FOR GLORY: Alex Blackwell is hanging up her international cricket garb.

AUSTRALIAN cricketer Alex Blackwell has enjoyed 15 years as part of the Australian team and is looking towards the future.

Mrs Blackwell announced her retirement from international cricket late last month but did not plan on throwing in the towel altogether.

"I am still going to play cricket at a very high level, being the Women's Big Bash League,” she said. "I have had three wonderful years with the Sydney Thunder and we won in the first year of this ground-breaking tournament.

"The Women's Big Bash League is something that I think will continue to grow and it is really exciting to still be a part of that. It's nice for me to step out gradually rather than go cold turkey and completely end my playing career all at once.

"I am looking forward to continuing my attempt to find out how good I can be as a batter.”

She has played more matches for Australia than any other female cricketer and led teams she captained to the top.

"It's a moment now that I can stop and reflect on,” she said.

"It's a bit overwhelming to think my big career in life may have just ended.

"It has been amazing to be a part of some very successful teams, it is something I will look back on and feel very proud of.

"I am very proud with all I have achieved in cricket as a player, I am interested to know what comes next for me, I don't have that all mapped out.”

During her illustrious career, she has experienced countless memorable moments.

"Representing Australia with my twin sister, Kate, and becoming the first identical twins to play cricket for Australia in 2004 was an amazing moment,” she said.

"Defeating New Zealand in the 2010 final to win the T20 World Cup and to be the captain of that side was a huge honour.

"Also to become a Test captain for Australia in 2011 and to win the Ashes back that year was a big highlight and something I will hold with me forever.”

She is unsure what the future holds but what she does know is she is someone with many different interests and opportunities.

"I see myself in the next couple of years, while still playing Big Bash cricket, taking up smaller opportunities,” she said.