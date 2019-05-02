Blair Athol Bush Sports Club gears up for campdraft

HAVING A BLAST: Fun for all ages from last year's Blair Athol Bush Sports Club, ahead of this year's event in Clermont.

BLAIR Athol Bush Sports will be hitting Clermont with an action-packed weekend of bush sports across May 3, 4 and 5 at Harrison Park.

The event kicks off Friday night with the rodeo events across a multitude of age groups and categories.

The campdraft is set to run over both Saturday and Sunday from 6.30am with competitions across an abundance of categories.

Sarah Cook from Blair Athol Bush Sports Club said nominations were strong for this event.

"Campdraft nominations filled very quickly with us now having a waiting list,” Ms Cook said.

”It will certainly be two very full days of drafting.”

Gymkhana features on Saturday from 8am.

In addition there will be entertainment until late on Friday and Saturday evening.

"Friday and Saturday night we have All Tunes Entertainment playing until late,”Ms Cook said.

"Saturday afternoon we have Anna Farquhar playing from 1-5pm under the main shed.

"Saturday night we will also be holding a charity auction for SMARD research.”

With an extended dry period prior to having to finalise the program, the committee made the decision to cut the weekend back from a three day draft to two days, due to cattle numbers.

However this has not dampened the enthusiasm of competitors.

"Rodeo, gymkhana and motorbikes have also been popular with lots of nominations too.”

Ms Cook said the best reason for people to come was because the event was free and accommodated everyone.

"The biggest reason is it is free - free gate, free camping and free entertainment,” Ms Cook said.

"(It's a) great atmosphere, welcoming, great entertainment.”