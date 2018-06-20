Ferguson could join Roosters exodus to Knights

Blake Ferguson and Kalyn Ponga could be teammates next season.

ROOSTERS star Blake Ferguson could be set for a move to the Knights after meeting with Newcastle coach Nathan Brown on Tuesday.

The Knights already have former Roosters Mitchell Pearce, Aiden Guerra, Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Connor Watson on their books and according to reports, they have urged Ferguson to join them.

Two weeks after Ferguson produced a man-of-the-match performance to lead the Roosters to an 18-16 win over the Knights he returned to meet with Newcastle officials and to tour the city.

Ferguson reportedly had a meeting with Brown and the Knights are assessing whether to make an offer to the much-maligned former Blues and Kangaroos winger.

"There have been no negotiations at this stage and I don't have an offer from the Knights," Ferguson's manager Sam Ayoub said.

"I have spoken to the club and they said they have an interest, but that is the extent of my discussions with them.

"There has been nothing about length of contract, money or the level of interest other than to ask 'what is Blake doing next year'."

Blake Ferguson crashes over against the Knights. Picture: Getty Images

Ferguson has a history of indiscretions, which could mean some board members won't approve the move, but former teammates believe he is a changed man, after giving up alcohol last year.

Ex-Roosters utility Connor Watson backed Ferguson to make the club better and to make a success of any potential move to the Knights.

"I'd love to see him come up here, he's awesome," Watson said.

"He's in a really good mindset at the moment, Fergo. He's really focused. There are players you just love to play with, and he is definitely one of them.

"You see the guy when you are in the trenches and the ball has just been turned over and he's like, 'give me the ball, I want the ball'.

"He lives for those moments and loves the hard stuff, and you just have to look at his stats at the moment to know the head-space he is in.

"He's running for over 200 metres a game, which is unbelievable.

"If you have a player like that in your team, getting you on the front foot like he does, it's a massive help."