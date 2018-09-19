Blast works to close section of Peak Downs Highway

The Peak Downs Highway is expected to be temporarily closed in both directions today.

THE Peak Downs Highway will be temporarily closed in both directions today as scheduled works take place on the Eton Range.

Blasting works on the highway have been scheduled to commence at 3.30pm and are expected to continue until 4.30pm.

The highway is expected to be closed in both directions for an estimated 15 minutes while the blast is completed.

The works are part of the Eton Range Realignment Project which aims to upgrade the range crossing through providing a split carriage way with two lanes in both directions.

The project has been assisted by $189.2 million in government funding to improve safety on the Peak Downs Highway.

For more information about current road conditions, visit the Isaac Regional Council website or https://qldtraffic.qld.gov.au/