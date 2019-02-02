Blasting the way to equality

FROM working as a registered nurse at a mine to managing a team of 65 who deal with industrial explosives and blasting services, Alison Collins is part of a corporation leading the way in advancing women's equality in the workforce.

Her role, as site manager for Dyno Nobel at the Blackwater Coal Mine, is to ensure they have the right people, the right equipment and the right processes in place to get the job done safely and efficiently.

Ms Collins started her career as a registered nurse, in both hospitals and occupational health nursing.

"I was working as a nurse on a mine site when I decided to study a safety degree,” she said.

"I joined Dyno Nobel as a safety specialist, with ambitions to progress within the company.

"Dyno Nobel's leadership recognised this, and as soon as an appropriate opening arose, gave me the opportunity to move into this leadership role at the Blackwater coal mine.”

Ms Collins said the most satisfying part of her job was seeing the pride in her team when they had safely delivered a great outcome for their customer.

"I see my teams every day, having open discussions that produce better outcomes,” she said.

"I would just say though, our teams' success is not just because we have female representation; it is because of the contribution of all of our employees, both male and female.”