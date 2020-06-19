‘Blatantly rorting the system’: LNP slams Labor

VOTERS could be greeted with a sea of Labor-affiliated bunting at booths while the LNP are restricted to six signs under new electoral laws that "rig" the October election, the Opposition says.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has blasted the changes that were passed last night and will influence her upcoming election fight against Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

It's understood the laws - which included 100 pages of more than 200 amendments to what was previously announced - were only presented to the Opposition late Tuesday ahead of their introduction to parliament on Wednesday and the vote last night.

Strict rules now exist around election signage.

The last-minutes changes angered the Opposition, who argued broadscale and lasting changes to the electoral system were being brought in without proper scrutiny.

The amendments relaxed proposed restrictions on election bunting after complaints the voices of independents and smaller parties would be quelled.

Candidates and political parties will now be able to display six signs at designated areas at polling booths.

However, "third parties", which include unions, may display two signs at designated areas at pre-poll offices, and four signs at designated areas of polling booth on polling day.

Meanwhile, electoral expenditure spending caps will cap party spending at $92,000 for every endorsed candidate - or a maximum of about $8.55 million if they run in every electorate.

Unions can only spend $87,000 per electorate and no more than $1 million statewide.

Ms Frecklington said Labor was "trying to rig the electoral system".

"These electoral changes mean that when voters go to a polling booth October 31st they could be met with 100 corflutes from Labor and the unions, but only six from the LNP," she said.

"These changes mean that Labor and the unions could spend $2.3 million on a single seat but the LNP could only spend $150,000.

"Labor are blatantly rorting the electoral system."

She said the unfair changes followed a scrapping of Queensland's old 'Just Vote One' system with no public consultation and the banning of property developer donations because it benefited Labor.

Katter's Australia Party have also complained the changes tip the scales for Labor.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said her Government wanted people to be able to vote "free from harassment".

"That is why the Bill makes some changes to the requirements for signage and limits the signage that can be displayed at pre-poll and polling locations," she said.

Originally published as 'Blatantly rorting the system': LNP slams Labor for law changes