Generic Queensland Fire Truck Image.
BLAZE: Investigators on scene after fire tears through home

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
30th Dec 2020 8:13 AM
FIRE investigators are on scene at a Mount Beppo home after it caught fire on Tuesday night after midnight.

Two Queensland Fire and Rescue crews and rural fire crews were called to the house at 12.30am.

They arrived to find the blaze had fully-involved the house on Mt Beppo Rd.

Crews worked to battle the fire, managing to extinguish it by 2.45am.

Paramedics were called to the scene but a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed no patients were assessed.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said nobody was inside the home at the time.

"All occupants were out so there was nobody involved in that," she said.

She said investigators were working to determine the cause of the blaze.

"It's not to say it was necessarily malicious or anything like that, the investigators just want to find out what the cause is," she said.

