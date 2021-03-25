Block star back in custody after early-morning arrest

Former reality TV star Suzi Taylor is back in custody after being arrested on a warrant for allegedly breaching bail conditions.

A fresh arrest warrant was issued in February for former The Block contestant Suellen Jan Taylor, who is facing 103 charges.

Taylor was arrested early on Wednesday morning in Brisbane.

Taylor's lawyer Michael Gatenby told a Brisbane magistrate Taylor would be pleading to a charge of failing to appear in court and other charges

Another failure to appear charge was dismissed.

Suzi Taylor will appear in court again on April, 13, via video-link.

The magistrate today ordered Taylor to appear via video-link from prison on April 13, when she is expected to be sentenced on several charges.

Outside court Mr Gatenby said Taylor, who did not apply for bail or appear in the courtroom, had been seeking medical assistance.

Taylor had previously been granted bail on strict conditions, to live with her biological mother on a rural Queensland property.

She had to wear a GPS tracking device, she was on a 24-hour curfew and was not allowed to drink alcohol.

However a court heard the family evicted her.

In January, the Supreme Court was told Taylor could not be located since she had been kicked out of a rehabilitation centre.

An arrest warrant was issued by a Supreme Court judge for alleged breach of bail conditions, by failing to charge a GPS tracking device and failing to comply with residential and reporting conditions.

In February, a Brisbane magistrate issued another arrest warrant for Taylor after she failed to appear on 20 charges listed for sentence and a breach of bail charge.

Taylor has been committed to stand trial in April on extortion to gain benefit, deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and drug possession.

She also is charged with falsely representing herself as a fictitious person and fraud.

The charges relate to allegations that Taylor kicked and punched a man to steal money, after meeting him on a hook-up app.

