Menu
Login
Ambulance night lights, QAS ambos paramedics stock image
Ambulance night lights, QAS ambos paramedics stock image Matthew Deans
Crime

'Blood pouring' after man bashed with torch

Frances Klein
by
3rd Aug 2018 7:37 AM

A 50 year old man was taken to hospital after he was allegedly bashed on the head with a torch last night at Gunalda.

An emergency call made to police after 9.30pm described the man as having "blood pouring from the head" and the offender still on scene, a Gympie police spokesman said.

A Queensland ambulance spokeswoman could not give information on how serious the head wound was but confirmed a man was initially taken to the Gympie Hospital.

There have been no assault complaints made to police so far, a Queensland police spokeswoman said.

More information as it comes to hand.

ambulance assault gunalda gympie crime head wound police
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Tipoff leads to arrest

    Tipoff leads to arrest

    News Police say the ute had drugs, weapons.

    Cotton planting begins in CQ, amid low water supply

    Cotton planting begins in CQ, amid low water supply

    News Fairbairn Dam is currently sitting at 20 per cent

    Time for men to ManUp

    Time for men to ManUp

    News Prostate cancer death toll outweighs the national road death toll.

    New Bluff principal a welcome addition

    New Bluff principal a welcome addition

    News Craig Barrett wants to see school shine.

    Local Partners