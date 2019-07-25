‘Blue in the face’: Epstein injured in jail

Jeffrey Epstein has been found injured in his jail cell in what is being described as a suspected suicide attempt.

The accused sex trafficker was recently denied bail and is being held in a New York City federal jail.

Staff found Epstein lying semiconscious on the floor of his cell in the foetal position, according to NBC.

Two sources told the publication he was injured in a suspected suicide attempt, but another person claimed the injuries were not serious and he may be trying to get a transfer from the jail.

Nothing has been confirmed, with another source telling claiming that officials have not ruled out that he may have been assaulted.

Other outlets have reported Epstein was "blue in the face" when guards found him on the ground.

There have been conflicting reports about whether Epstein is being held on suicide watch in the facility or whether he was taken to the hospital.

Another inmate Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Epstein is being held, has reportedly been questioned about the incident.

The inmate has been named by the media as Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer who was arrested in 2016 after being accused of killing four men and burying their bodies.

Tartaglione was reportedly questioned by investigators after Epstein was discovered but denied seeing or touching the other inmate.

Tartaglione's lawyer also denied claims he client had harmed Epstein, claiming the two were friendly towards each other.

Epstein was reportedly put into the general population at the jail when he arrived but had to be moved into protective custody after receiving threats from other inmates, the Daily Beast had previously reported.

The 66-year-old was arrested on July 6 and charged with sex trafficking and exploiting dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s.

If convicted he faces up to 45 years in prison.

The billionaire was recently denied bail on the grounds that he posed a danger to community and there was a high risk he would use his wealth to flee.

He has appealed the decision, asking the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the rejection of his request to remain under house arrest in his $US77 million ($A110 million) mansion on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Assistant US Attorney Alex Rossmiller said the government's case against Epstein was "getting stronger every single day" as more women contacted authorities to allege he sexually abused them when they were minors.

Mr Rossmiller said last week the government had learned that a raid of Epstein's mansion following his arrest turned up "piles of cash, dozens of diamonds" and a passport with a picture of the defendant but a name other than his in a locked safe.

He also said hundreds, if not thousands, of sexually explicit photos of young women found in his home included at least one purported victim.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges that have been laid against him.

He faced similar charges almost a decade ago but struck a plea deal that allowed for a more lenient sentence.

He was sentenced to 18 months jail and was required to register as a sex offender.

But during his incarceration he was allowed to leave the facility six days a week to work out of his office.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyondblue on 1300 224 636