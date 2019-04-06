Blues remain winless as Swans open account

Isaac Heeney celebrates after kicking a goal for the Swans on Saturday against Carlton. Picture: Daniel Pockett/AAP

THE Swans held off the Blues in Saturday afternoon's last quarter, winning 14.9 (93) to 10.14 (74) at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium.

It was the first win of the season for Sydney and a third-straight honourable loss for Carlton, who had pulled to within 13 points midway through the last quarter.

Heeney, who had been quiet in the opening two rounds, was paid a questionable free kick and kicked the sealer late in the final term.

He had 26 disposals, including 14 contested possessions, and shared best-afield honours with Blues co-captain Patrick Cripps.

The Carlton onballer was again awesome with 27 disposals and a whopping 13 clearances.

Sydney veteran Jarrad McVeigh limped off in the last quarter with a quad injury.

Teammate Will Hayward suffered a suspected broken jaw when he landed heavily in the second term, and a hamstring injury forced off Carlton forward Mitch McGovern early in the third.

After 11 goals and eight lead changes in the first quarter, Sydney were up by three points.

The Swans kicked a further three goals in the second term and two more in the third.

Sydney led by 31 points late in the third quarter thanks to a great snap from Heeney, and only a run of four-straight behinds from the Swans kept the game from becoming a blowout.

But the Blues' Ed Curnow kicked his third goal after a mark and 50m penalty and key forward Harry McKay marked and goaled on the three-quarter time siren to reduce the margin to 19 points and keep it interesting.

Heeney's third goal a minute into the last quarter restored the margin to four goals, but Curnow's fourth - a career-best haul - maintained the pressure.

The Blues scored three behinds before Heeney kicked the winner at 24 minutes.

Carlton ruckman Andrew Phillips was a late withdrawal with a corked quad and Swans opponent Callum Sinclair took full toll.

The Sydney ruckman dominated with 16 disposals and 40 hit-outs.

Swans defender Callum Mills restricted Carlton star Marc Murphy, and Blues key defender Liam Jones had a great game on Sydney star Lance Franklin.

With solid support from fellow backman Jacob Weitering, Jones kept Franklin to two goals in the first half.

- AAP