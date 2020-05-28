Bluff, Emerald water to be turned off

WATER WORKS: Council contractor Goodline will complete works on hydrants and valves in Emerald and Bluff.

WATER WORKS: Council contractor Goodline will complete works on hydrants and valves in Emerald and Bluff.

STREETS in Bluff and Emerald will have their water shut off in coming weeks while Central Highlands Regional Council performs maintenance on hydrants and valves.

In Bluff, the works will take place on Friday, May 29 between 10.30am and 1pm, and between 2pm and 4pm.

Church Street and East street will be affected.

In Emerald, between 10pm and 4am from June 1 to July 17 – though not every night throughout – affected streets include Old Sheep Yard Place, Industrial Drive and Gregory Highway intersection, Grimshaw Drive, Gregory Highway and Braeside Drive intersection, Silica Road, Pritchard Road, Braeside Road, Margaret Close, Staal Crescent, Barry Street, Moody Street, the northern end of Borilla Street, Park Avenue, Vicki Close, and Tourmaline Road, as well as some adjourning streets.

The council advised to call it on 1300 242 686 with questions or concerns.