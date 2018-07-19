Bluff keeps winners coming

The Back in Time themed races had everyone at Pioneer Park dressed to impress.

THE Emerald Jockey Club hosted a top country meeting g at Pioneer Park on Saturday, with very competitive racing, solid fields in all five races and several thrilling finishes.

Emerald Jockey Club president Leon Roberts was impressed with the patrons on course with many making a big effort to join the club's "A step back in time'' theme.

Roberts said the club was considering making the day a permanent July fixture on the Emerald social calendar.

Bluff trainer Bill Trimble continues to churn out winners from his stable. He saddled up Cassavance ($9) to take out the Class 2 plate over 1000 metres to open proceedings.

The galloper was ridden by Martin Hayley in a strong return to winning form.

William Melvin's Justflickinit ($3.50), ridden by Pietro Romeo, ran home well for second place and doesn't look to be far from breaking through for a win in upcoming starts.

The class B handicap over 1200 metres was one for the Pioneer Park trainers.

Noel (Coyney) Coyne's galloper Snooze ($4.60), ridden by three kilogram claiming Rockhampton apprentice Nicole Seymour, put in a tough effort to hold off the second placed Michael and Christine Dore-trained Star From Heaven ($17), ridden by Natalea Summer.

Snooze has been in the winner's stall in two of his last three starts and more wins look to be in store for him.

Mackay Cup

SUNSHINE Coast trainer Darryl Hansen took out last Saturday's $100,000 Mackay Cup with Balboa Rocks ($4) after the gelding survived a protest.

Piloted by southern hoop Bobby El-Issa, Balboa Rocks proved too strong with a short neck win over rank outsider Tucano ($71) in the 1800 metre feature.

Glenda Bell's stable star Fastnet Flyer ($16) was a very brave third, finishing only three-quarters of a length away and losing no admirers after having no luck in transit.

Fastnet Flyer will line up in tomorrow's $30,000 Townsville Land Rover Open Handicap over 2000 metres.

Bell said she will let her stable star tell her after tomorrow's run whether he should push on to the $100,000 Townsville Cup on July 27.

Coming up:

THE racing action heads to Clermont next weekend for the Tony Kenny Memorial Clermont Cup race day.