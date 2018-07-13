Bluff on track for the finals

Bluff proved me wrong with a good win over the Emerald Tigers on Sat night. A Brody Leonard try after seven minutes had the Rabbits on the board but Tigers counterattacked and scored the next two tries to Zac Seden and Meirana Parata. The two teams swapped tries until half time with the score 22-16 to Bluff. After Half time Bluff kicked into gear and ran away winners 52-22. A good win against the Tigers in Emerald and that keeps them undefeated so far with ten wins.

Bluff 52 (Tries Brody Leonard 2, Joe Lollo, Billy Byrne, Mitch Wyatte, Cameron Scales, Peter McLaughlin, Mitch Power, Conversions Peter McLaughlin 8 ) Defeated Emerald Tigers 22 ( Tries Meirana Parata, Zac Seden, Clint Day, Reece Kennaugh and Joe Taylor 2 and Ryley Parter 1 Conversations)

Blackwater Crushers defeated the Dysart Bulls at Home 54-22. Andrew McGregor started the score for Blackwater first after three minutes but Dysart were next with Peter Ferguson scoring to level the score. Crushers Nick and Danyon Reed were next for the Crushers and they lead at half time 20-16. Crushers Man of the match Dean Blackman scored the next try and he had a good game playing hooker. Jai Ingram played a strong game in the second row running wider than the ruck and Shae Cox had a good game at fullback chiming in and bring the ball back into play. Crushers ran away to win 54-22.

Crushers 54 (Tries Shae Cow 3, Dean Blackman 2, Ryan Palmer 1, Andrew McGregor 1, Matt Green, Danyon Reed, Drew Russell, Shae Cox 4 and Dean Blackman 3 conversions) def Dysart 22 (Tries Anthony Thalamy 1, Callum Wilson1 and Josh Kilpatrick 1 and Callum Wilson 3 conversions)

Springsure Mountain Men Defeated the Emerald Cowboys 38 -12 on Friday night. Cowboys are struggling with the season and need a win, but the Mountain men are on their way to the finals to go one better than last year. Ray Ebsworth started scoring first for the Mountain men after 3 minutes and Springsure kept scoring in the first half to lead 16-0. Jamie Priddle kicked off their second half with a try. Cowboys started their score after 28 minutes through Keiren Pratt and he was in again straight after. The mountain men kept scoring tries and won the game 38-12. Ray Ebsworth and Jared Owens had their normal good games assisted by Sebastian Stiegler with two tries.

Springsure 38 ( Ray Ebsworth 4 , Sebastian Stiegler 2, Jamie Priddle , Jared Owens 1 and Jared Owens 5 Conversions) Def Cowboys 12 Kerian Pratt 2 tries and Mason Kadel 2 conversations.

The Clermont Bears gave the Middlemount Panthers a drumming of 110-6 in a one-sided affair which started in the first minute with a try from Bo King. Tries came at will and Bears needing a win continued their dominance leading 52-0 at half time and winning 110-6. The Panthers came back in the second half on the 27th Minute for Jeffery Scales to score. This win for the Bears keep them in the hunt for a final berth. Clermont 110 ( Bo King 5 , Patrick Payne 4 , Blake Crannage 3. David Boyes 2, Brodie Barrett 2, Jack Slattery 2, Brodie Perry 1, Matthew Macnamara Tom Murray 15 Conversions) Def Middlemount 6 ( Jeffery Scale 1 try and Matthew Heidecker 1 conversions)

Blackwater Crushettes defeated the Dysart Bulls ladies 44-14 and that keep the Crushettes as number 1 for the year. Captain Miranda Davidson started the scoring after 3 minutes and she was in again after nine minutes. Lauren Pingel was having her usual good game leading up front and she was in for a try after 13 minutes. But Tegan Rolfe playing for the Bulls scored a valuable try after 16 minutes for the Bulls first points. Crushers continued to score tries and were leading at half time 30-10. Blackwater Crushers came out and scored first through Samantha Evans and they ran out winners 44-14.

Crushettes 44 ( Miranda Davidson 2, Lauren Pingel 1 Megan Smith 1 , Tashia Anthony 1 , S Evans 1 and Tasma Vesey 5 Conversions) def Dysart Bull Ladies 14 ( Teagan Rolfe 1, C Morrissey 1, M Creevey 1 and C Morrissey 1 Conversion).

This week Springsure travel to Bluff and Springsure will have to have their guns on board to threaten the Rabbits. With Bluff unbeaten and Springsure coming 3rd and the need to continue to win to hold third spot. Bluff have Mitchel Power back playing and Mitch Wyatte is in form. Joe Lollo has been playing good football at hooker and Bill and Benny Byrnes are in form and are a challenging pair up front. For Springsure Ray Ebsworth and Jared Owens need to be on track with Marty Marselles upfront. Danny Allen will have the Rabbits ready to win.

The Bob Beard Shield is up for the grab in the annual clash between the Dysart Bulls and The Clermont Bears. Also, both sides are on twelve points and need a win to step over the other team on their way to the finals. The Bears have come off a huge win and may have some of their players back for the game. Tom Murray captain Coach is quite competitive and Brodie Barrett puts his head down can help his team over the line. Bo King can score a try and will be looking for more. The Bulls are home and are always tough there. Josh and Clayton Kilpatrick will give the team direction and Kerrod Page is there for the team. Eddy Pearson has had a good year up front and will lead and the Kalinowsky Dylan and Jack have been improving every game. The Bulls will win at home.

Tigers host the Cowboys and the game are always a fiery affair. Cowboys need a a win this year and the Tigers are coming back from a loss to Bluff. The Tigers will beat the Cowboys after the eighty minutes. Rylie Parter will take hold of the Tigers and lead them around. His kicking game could make them plenty of ground. Wade Campbell in the back row should go forward and stalwart Kyle Mattingley will be in the thick of it. Jackson Slack and Kye Ryan are improving every game and will make a impact. Cowboys have Jesse Hall and Jason King who have played all year. Nathan Horn and Stuart Falconer in the engine room and Mason Kadel the speed man for the team will cause Tigers headaches. Tigers to win.

Crushers travel to Middlemount on Sunday and they should be too good for the Panthers. Panthers at home are hard to beat and could have the team ready for the game. Jason Randell has played every game will lead the team. Mitchell Oliver and Mitchell Paterson will be improving the Panther position. But Crushers with Dean Blackman and Shae Cox they should be to strong and win on the day.

The Emerald Tigers ladies play the Emerald Cowgirls for the Polly Pratt Shield and will be the last game of the night in Emerald. Both sides will be keen to win and Bonnie Walsh will use her organization and running skills to take the Tiger forward. Cooper Hill will be damaging up front and well as Stacey Kirkman. Morgan Murphy will be out wide to try and score tries and Ngaire Linde will be strong around the ruck. Captain Maria Rawiri will guide the team. Cowgirls have Deborah Brachard and Kyla Smith to lead the team up front and Kailah Rogers will lead the team and with her running game. Elle Stitt will be strong when she plays. Fay Neville will be there for the big hitups and Shae Borg at dummy half. The Cowgirls will win a close one.

Crushers travel to Dysart for the repeat game but the Dysart girls will be at home and will make it hard for the Crushers. Crushers to win again this week.

- Graham Campbell