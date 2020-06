WATER WORKS: The work on Church Street may also affect adjoining streets.

WATER will be temporarily switched off in parts of Bluff as contractor Goodline completes maintenance works on water hydrants.

The works will take place on Friday, June 12 and Monday, June 15.

Water will be turned off on Church Street between 10pm and 4am on Friday, and between 10am and 4pm on Monday.

Central Highlands Regional Council advised that the shutdowns could affect some adjoining streets.