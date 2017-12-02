BMA picks apprentices as key to bright future

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: Kurt Harrison is thrilled to receive his letter of offer from BMA as part of the 2018 apprenticeship intake.

FORTY-TWO locals are celebrating in the lead-up to Christmas, after receiving an offer to begin apprenticeships with BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance in 2018.

Emerald's Kurt Harrison was thrilled to receive a letter from BMA, offering him a position to take on his dream job by working at Saraji Mine as an apprentice electrician.

"Through school this was all I wanted to do, become an electrician,” he said.

"I found (out) on a bad day, so there were mixed emotions but I was really happy to finally get it.”

The 21-year-old said he now had the chance to really kick-start his career.

"They've given me a good opportunity, really, for a whole career path.

"BMA have offered me the job of a lifetime. I'm thankful for that and I won't let them down.”

Offers are being made to applicants from across the region.

These include 16 people from Moranbah, seven from Blackwater, seven from Dysart, five from Central and Northern Queensland and a further seven from the Greater Mackay area.

BMA asset president Rag Udd said the number of apprenticeships being offered locally had more than doubled in recent years.

"We want our workforce to reflect the communities in which we operate,” Mr Udd said.

"So it's pleasing to again be able to build on that with our diverse apprenticeship intake next year.

"We see these apprentices as the future of our business and, for us to continue being an important part of the Central Queensland community, we need to support it.”

The new cohort will embark on apprenticeships across a range of trades.

These include electricians, mechanics, diesel fitters, auto-electricians and boilermakers.

Mature-age apprentices, including Mr Harrison, have received their offers to join BMA.

The bulk of applicants will receive their letters this week.

Selected apprentices from across the region will gather in Moranbah for an induction and formal welcome to the organisation in January.