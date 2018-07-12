BMW adds cheaper luxury hatch to Australian line-up

BMW'S 6 Series Gran Turismo is the world's loneliest hatchback.

The body shape usually reserved for mainstream, volume selling cars has been resigned to a niche segment it occupies all by itself.

The oddball large luxury car shares its underpinnings with the better-known 5 Series. But instead of a taking on a stately sedan body, the 6 Series GT could be considered part hatch, wagon and coupe - depending on your point of view - and its higher seating position gives the luxury machine an SUV quality.

Now BMW Australia has added a new entry-level variant to expanded the line-up to three.

From $99,900 (before on-roads), the new 620d drags the GT range below the $100,000 barrier.

The new price point represents a significant discount on the 630i and 640i, which are from $123,500 and $148,529 respectively.

2018 BMW 620d Gran Turismo.

The German maker would hope that the reduced price sparks some interest in the 6 Series GT, a slow seller so far in 2018 with only 64 examples hitting the road.

BMW has loaded up the 620d with leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, digital radio, 12-speaker audio, head-up display, 10.25-inch infotainment screen and automatic tailgate as standard.

Highlights from the GT's safety suite are autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, front and rear cross traffic alert and lane keep assist.

BMW Australia chief Marc Werner says the 620d is better equipped than its 520d sibling and serves up larger interior space.

"The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo has been well received for its combination of luxury, interior space, performance and efficiency," says Werner.

"The 620d looks elegant with the standard Luxury Line, while providing a step-up in specification and space over the 520d. It's a fantastic introduction to the 6 Series Gran Turismo range."

However, it's not all-inclusive. Among the optional extras that add thousands to the list price are items such as larger 20-inch alloy wheels and heated seats.

Power for the luxury hatch comes from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel (140kW/400Nm) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 620d GT will be available in Australia from October.