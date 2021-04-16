BMX community ready to Rumble in memory of CQ teen

Popular Moranbah teenager and talented BMX rider Ethan Stevens lost his battle with leukaemia in March.

The BMX community will remember the young life of one of their own in Rockhampton this weekend.

Hundreds of riders from Townsville to Brisbane will descend on Underwood Park for the annual Rocky Rumble, which starts on Saturday morning.

Proceeds from Friday night’s gates (practice session) will go to the Leukaemia Foundation in memory of Ethan Stevens, a popular Moranbah teen who lost his battle with the disease earlier this year.

READ:Emotional ceremony honours Moranbah teen – taken too soon

A talented BMX rider and rugby league player, Ethan was diagnosed with T-ALL leukaemia and a large tumour in his chest in December 2020.

Tragically, he died on March 3 this year, just three days short of his 14th birthday.

Rockhampton BMX Club president Scott Bone said riders attending on Friday night would be given a pink ribbon to wear.

“Pink was Ethan’s favourite colour and the riders will be able to attach the ribbons to their helmets or their handlebars,” he said.

“I’m sure they will be happy to wear them all weekend, especially the riders coming from Moranbah.

“This is a wonderful way to remember Ethan and to do our bit to help others fighting blood cancers.”

Anaya Whitehead will be among a strong Rockhampton contingent on track at this weekend’s 2021 Rocky Rumble.

Bone said close to 300 riders, ranging in age from two to 50-plus, would compete over the weekend.

The two biggest fields for the weekend were the nine and the 10 years boys, which had each attracted 17 riders.

Bone said that the superclass men’s and women’s events would be hotly contested.

One of Australia’s leading elite riders, Brandon Tehiko, is among the 10-strong men’s field, which also includes Rockhampton rider Logan Whitehead.

Logan’s younger sister Anaya and clubmate Jade Davies will be in the mix in the women’s superclass.

Bone said that Rocky riders to watch in the junior superclass divisions were Chayse Ireland, siblings Jacob and Darcie Moore and Josie Bunt.

“It’s going to be a great weekend, and we’re sure to have some fantastic racing,” he said.

“We’d encourage people to come along and check it out. It will be a real eye-opener to see the skills of some of these riders and just how fast they get around that track.”

Racing starts at 3pm Saturday and 9am Sunday.