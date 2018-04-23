BnS Ball raises $10,000

THUMBS UP: Chris Juett, Martine Shelton, Jess Crawford, Sandi Pilgrim and Lane Buffington at the hugely successful Emerald Boots and Ballgowns BnS Ball.

MORE than 400 people attended the Emerald Boots and Ballgowns BnS Ball on Saturday and raised more than $10,000, half of which will go towards supporting Kids Helpline.

Emerald Show Society president Jess Crawford said attendees hailed the event a huge success and she promised it would return next year.

"The Emerald Boots and Ballgowns BnS Ball was an amazing event filled with fun and laughter,” Ms Crawford said.

"We had more people than we had originally expected, so our committee is stoked.

"We had the best crowd that any event organisers could ever ask for.

"They were polite and happy, security were blown away at how fantastic our crowd was.”

Ms Crawford said they had received overwhelming support from the community.

"The event has raised in excess of $10000, 50 per cent of funds raised will go to Kids Help Line and 50 per cent will go to the Emerald Show Society to help run next year's event,” she said.

"We are completely blown away by the generosity of local businesses, volunteers and of course our attendees. Everyone was so happy to donate and help out a worthy charity.

"Local businesses also donated and discounted goods and services. Their generosity was truly inspiring.

"Our committee are so thankful for the support that this event received.”

Ms Crawford said the highlight was the singles auction, but "watching everyone laughing and enjoying themselves was so fantastic to see”.

"The BnS Ball will definitely become an event not to miss for young people living in rural communities,” she said.

"We sent out a survey on Monday asking event attendees and volunteers to give us their feedback. We have received a large number of responses all of which have given us rave reviews.

"Due to the huge success of the event our committee is pumped to make it an annual one so we hope to see everyone again next year.

"Our committee would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported this event, whether it was attending and having a good time, donating goods and services or volunteering time to make it all possible.

"We truly appreciate all the support that we received.”