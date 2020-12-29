Board rider plucked to safety

A body board rider has been plucked from the ocean by the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter.

The man in his early 20s was rescued on the Sunshine Coast after he came into difficulty in the water on Monday afternoon.

The man was at an unpatrolled stretch of beach, approximately one kilometre north of Dicky Beach.

Coast man considers suing state over Christmas quarantine

One dead after fatal crash at Kulangoor

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Senior aircrewman Paul Brennan said the helicopter was on a routine patrol when they spotted the person.

"The helicopter was conducting a routine patrol along Sunshine Coast beaches when we spotted the body board rider caught in a rip," he said.

"The rescue crewmen was winched down and successfully rescued the male.

"He was returned to shore where he was met by volunteer surf lifesavers from Dicky Beach."

The patient did not require any further assistance.