Jayden Stockbridge was forced to throw full stubbies of mid-strength beer at a croc circling his crashed boat. Picture: Che Chorley

Jayden Stockbridge was forced to throw full stubbies of mid-strength beer at a croc circling his crashed boat. Picture: Che Chorley

FISHO Jayden Stockbridge is lucky to be alive after throwing full beers at a 3m croc that was circling his crashed boat in the mangroves at Darwin's Middle Arm on Monday afternoon.

As his throttle locked on full speed, Mr Stockbridge found himself ploughing full speed into the mangroves.

"I was ducking under branches like in The Matrix. I thought I was dead," he said.

"It ripped it out of the centre of the boat and I was knocked out for a couple of minutes.

"I don't know how but when I came to, the bow was up in the tree and a brand new 750 yammy (Yamaha motor) on the back was under water."

But as Mr Stockbridge came to, he realised his problems were just beginning.

"I was looking behind and there was one little croc staring at me," he said.

"I threw my stubbies at it, full ones too. I'd rather drink them but you've got to hit the croc with something and they were only midis.

"It disappeared and then I called the police.

Jayden Stockbridge spent the night in ED after losing control of his boat and crashing at Middle Arm. Picture: Che Chorley

"The whole tank of fuel was leaking and I didn't light me darts because of it and I don't usually miss out on a dart. It was an expensive packet as well."

But after warding off the croc, a couple of nearby fishos heard his calls for help and collected him and his rods.

While his boat is "completely f**ked", a ripped bicep, broken nose and night in the emergency department won't stop his next adventure as he looks to salvage what he can from the wreckage of his beloved boat.

Originally published as Boat crash fisho scares off croc by hurling stubbies