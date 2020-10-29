Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Interview with Bob Abbot
Politics

BOB’S EYE VIEW: Former mayor gives his take on campaign

Matt Collins
28th Oct 2020 12:44 PM | Updated: 29th Oct 2020 5:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queenslanders will be out in force this weekend to make their votes count in the 2020 state election.

One man who knows the ins and outs of local politics like no other is former Sunshine Coast and Noosa mayor Bob Abbot.

Election bounty: Campaign riches on offer for candidates

In the lead up to the election Sunshine Coast Daily journalist Matt Collins sat down with Bob to share his political insights, thoughts and opinions.

With 30+ years of political experience, the former mayor is very happy to be fill the role of election commentator while he very happily sits on the sidelines.

From alleged "dirty tricks" to not showing up at events, Big Bob gives his honest views on what he has noticed from the election campaigns of the Sunshine Coast and Noosa candidates.

More Stories

bob abbot interview queensland election 2020 state election 2020 sunshine coast election debate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: CQ man identified as victim of fatal crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: CQ man identified as victim of fatal crash

        News A Central Queensland man was identified as the victim of the fatal early morning collision.

        Labor blasted for opposing power station feasibility study

        Premium Content Labor blasted for opposing power station feasibility study

        News The LNP’s passionate resource industry advocates were outraged Labor tried again to...

        Brothers strike gold in CQ with six nuggets worth $16K

        Premium Content Brothers strike gold in CQ with six nuggets worth $16K

        News Prospectors call for more areas to open across the state after finding their...

        WARNING: More wild weather, severe storms to hit CQ

        Premium Content WARNING: More wild weather, severe storms to hit CQ

        Weather The latest weather warning is one of many to be issued over the past six days.