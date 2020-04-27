Body discovered in CQ mining claim

CLAIM DEATH: Police urge anybody with information about the death to come forward.

A MAN died at a Sapphire mining claim and his body was later discovered by a friend.

Police and ambulance services responded to a triple-zero call from a claim on Rockhound Road on Friday, April 24 at 10.30am.

Anakie Police Sergeant Paul Cognet said that a man, 48, was found dead inside the claim by a visiting friend.

Anakie officers and Emerald crime investigators looked into the matter, and forensic investigators examined the scene over the weekend.

Sgt Cognet said the man lived at the claim for several years and the cause of death was unknown.

"Police would like to thank all members of the Gemfields community who have already assisted with this investigation," he said.

"Members of the public with relevant information who have not already spoken with Police are being urged to come forward."

A report for the coroner is forthcoming.